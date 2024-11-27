My £22 DIY fireplace makeover everyone is obsessed with

If there's one thing in my house that gets a lot of love from visitors, it's my black and white tiled fireplace, but all is not as it seems!

Our lounge was the first room we tackled when we moved in, and because I wanted it finished off pronto, I opted for tile stickers instead of real tiles. Not only was it a quick and easy option, but it was also affordable. Here's how I transformed my fireplace for just £22 and you could too!

My fireplace was boring to start with

I started with a blank canvas as we had a concrete hearth made for us by our builder pal, but you would definitely be able to put these stickers on top of existing tiles too.

My first port of call was to swoon over fireplaces on Instagram – should I go for a mosaic pattern? Trendy chevrons? In the end, I plumped for traditional but stylish monochrome stars.

I could see it taking shape halfway through

I found these dreamy stickers on eBay and what I liked about them was the picture is slightly mottled, making them look like realistic tiles.

I did some measuring to figure out how many I would need (which was two packets) and once they arrived, I got to work.

It look a bit of patience to get right

It takes a bit of patience to plan out what stickers go where, and some precision when it comes to cutting in a straight line. You could get a guillotine, but I got by with scissors and a Stanley knife. I made sure I left the white lines on the stickers so they would look like grout lines, and I'm so pleased with how they turned out.

My top tip would be to give yourself enough time and plan out where you're going to stick them before you take the backing off.

I'm very happy with the results

It's been almost three years now, and the stickers have held up really well! I must say some of the corners are starting to curl a little but that's purely because my one-year-old crawls over them - if you don't have any little people at home, I don't see any reason they wouldn't stay pristine.

I now have a faux log burner in the space and it's so cosy

Also, please note I have an electric fire in this space now, you may need to check the flammable nature of any products if you do happen to have a real open fire.

Amazon also has a great range of peel-and-stick tiles, and I personally love the look of these herringbone stickers or mosaic style stickers. Feeling inspired? Maybe you could tackle your boring bathroom floor like our Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer did when she gave her washroom a glow-up.