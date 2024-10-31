Carrie Johnson's eccentric pink living room at £3.8m home with personal Boris tribute

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie debuted the living room at their spacious £3.8 million Oxfordshire home, where they live with their three kids Wilfred, Romy and Frank.

The 36-year-old was raving about her pyjamas as she curled up on the sofa for a chilled evening at home. As well as showing off her blue and white checked set from Sian Esther, Carrie shared a peek at her eclectic mix of pink, patterned decor.

© Instagram Carrie enjoyed a cosy night in inside her pink patterned living room

A salmon and white striped sofa, blue and white armchair and Aztec-print chairs offered plenty of seating for guests, while a salmon ottoman was positioned on top of a vintage rug in the centre of the room.

Whimsical blush wallpaper covered the walls with a winding floral print, while the couple had commissioned a sentimental piece of artwork to rest above the fireplace, where she had lit a "cosy" fire. A painting showed Boris and two of his children – likely his eldest two with Carrie – with a shock of blonde hair and wide grins on their faces.

Carrie had previously shared glimpses inside her children's bedrooms and her five-acre grounds, but this marked a rare glimpse inside another area of their home.

© Instagram Romy has a colourful bedroom

The former Prime Minister and his wife live in a Grade II-listed country house steeped in history. Thought to date back to 1605, Brightwell Manor in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell features nine bedrooms and its own moat which surrounds the house on three sides.

The listing also previously shared: "The heart of the house is believed to date back to 1605 with the rooms that are currently the sitting room, family room and oak-panelled bedroom suite making up the oldest part of the property.

"Towards the end of the 18th century the attractive symmetrical Georgian frontage was added," the listing continued. "The annexe and kitchen were built in the 1950s, in keeping with the Georgian character of the house."

© Instagram Carrie often shares photos of the ducks at her home

The couple reportedly have more plans in place for the home, after winning permission from the South Oxfordshire district council to knock down the existing extension and rebuild it.

The Times reported it will include a boot room, a patio extension, a scullery, larder, laundry, breakfast room and plant room.

© Getty The couple live in Oxfordshire with their three kids

Boris also admitted back in 2023 that he was building his kids their own mini garage to keep their toys safe and dry.

"I'm building a garage for the quad bike. Not a big quad bike, it was a miniature quad bike. They're too small for quad bikes," he explained on Talk TV.

