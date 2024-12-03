Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katie Holmes shares new look inside stylish NYC apartment where daughter Suri was raised
Katie Holmes

The Dawson's Creek actress is a doting mom 

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Katie Holmes has opened the doors inside her New York City apartment, where she raised her daughter Suri for over a decade. 

The notoriously private actress was seen sitting inside her stylish living space during a new interview about her role in Broadway show Our Town. 

Katie spoke about the show and her character, Mrs Webb, from a large open-plan living area, boasting floor-to-ceiling windows. A vibrant green couch could also be seen in the background. 

Katie lives in Manhattan, and recently became an empty nester after her 18-year-old daughter left home to attend college. 

Suri has come back to NYC on several occasions since moving home in late August, most recently for Thanksgiving. 

Katie Holmes inside her stylish NYC apartment © Instagram
Katie Holmes inside her stylish NYC apartment

Katie and Suri have lived in the Big Apple since 2012, when they swapped the West Coast for the East Coast after the star's divorce from Tom Cruise

She previously said that NYC was a great fit for her and Suri, and that they both enjoyed the "vibe" and all the things that it had to offer, day and night. 

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise in NYC © AKGS
Katie Holmes raised daughter Suri Cruise in NYC for over a decade

She told InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe. 

"When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!" 

Katie Holmes spotted out and about wearing Banana Republic on October 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Simon/WireImage)© Michael Simon
Katie raised Suri in a stunning Manhattan apartment

While Suri is away from home, Katie isn't completely alone at the apartment, as the pair have a pet cat called Eleanor. Katie previously shared a photo of herself and Eleanor on social media, while Suri has been pictured taking the cat out in her pet basket when visiting home. 

Suri is a first year student at Carnegie Mellon University, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It's not known what she's studying, but it's likely something creative, as she graduated from LaGuardia High School with a specialist degree in vocal music. 

katie holmes suri cruise jingle all 2017© Getty Images
Suri is following in her mom's creative footsteps

Katie is notoriously private about her home life but did say she would miss having Suri in "close proximity" during an interview ahead of her daughter's departure. She told Town & Country: "Of course, I will miss the close proximity. But I'm really proud of her and I'm happy."

