Lorraine Kelly shares glimpse of special tribute to rarely-seen husband Steve

Lorraine Kelly is every inch the doting grandmother and has been gushing over her daughter's new arrival since her granddaughter was born in August.

Whilst the broadcaster is more than happy to share gorgeous glimpses into life as a grandmother, she keeps her devoted husband, Steve Smith, largely out of the spotlight. However, on Thursday, the TV legend shared a photo featuring a special tribute to her beau from inside their beautiful home.

There is a portrait of Lorraine's husband Steve in their conservatory

Taking to her Instagram account, Lorraine shared a stunning photo of herself posing in her conservatory. On the wall behind her appeared to be a hand-painted portrait of Steve, his name written at the bottom of the impressive piece.

On the mantelpiece behind her also stands a stunning family photo featuring Steve, suited and booted, alongside their daughter Rosie as a child.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly welcomes daughter Rosie and granddaughter Billie onto her show

Lorraine loves to adorn her abode with decorations inspired by her family members. On the sofa behind her is a gorgeous cushion in tribute to her sausage dog, Ruby.

Inside Lorraine and Steve's home

The couple live in Buckinghamshire, located by the river. The husband-and-wife duo relocated from Dundee back in 2017 after their daughter Rosie moved out, choosing to sell their seven-bedroom mansion for £845,000 and move closer to London for work.

The £2 million home boasts multiple bedrooms, sprawling outdoor space, and chic interiors.

© Instagram Lorraine's TV room at her gorgeous home

Lorraine's family kitchen features ultra-chic herringbone floors, white marble countertops, and even a wine fridge.

As for her beautiful living room, it comes as no surprise that the author has a large, floor-to-ceiling bookcase filled with books. The lounge is the perfect place to curl up and read, with its cosy soft furnishings. Lorraine has opted for a brown corduroy sofa, complete with patterned cushions scattered across it for extra decoration.

© Instagram Lorraine in her kitchen

Lorraine also has a glamorous TV room featuring stunning high ceilings and large windows that allow copious amounts of light to flood through. When can we move in?