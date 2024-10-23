Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have the most stylish home in NYC — take a look inside

Katie Holmes is getting used to life as an empty nester following daughter Suri's college move, and she has the best place to do just that!

The Dawson's Creek alum has an incredible apartment located in downtown Manhattan, where she raised her only child for over a decade, following their move from LA.

The star is notoriously private, but previously shared a glimpse inside their home on social media, posting a picture of her in her living room enjoying a bottle of wine.

The holiday-themed post saw Katie sitting inside the spacious living area, which is decorated in an array of bright block colors and an assortment of house plants.

The star sat on a tan orange leather seat while drinking a glass of wine. White and red curtains and a white table, along with a patterned rug, give the room vintage vibes, completed by a record player perched on the table.

Suri's new home is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, having moved there at the end of the summer to begin her first year in college at Carnegie Mellon University.

The teen recently returned home for the fall break, and was pictured out and about in New York City with her mom, Katie, and on another occasion, with a friend and her beloved pet cat, Eleanor.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes raised her daughter Suri in NYC

She was also spotted in the audience of Katie's Broadway show, Our Town, cheering on her mom.

Katie has enjoyed raising Suri in NYC, especially as it's so vast and easy for them to go unnoticed.

© Raymond Hall Katie Holmes loves living in New York City

She once told InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe.

© TikTok Suri is now living away from home after enrolling at Carnegie Mellon University

"When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"

© Katie Holmes Katie at home with her pet cat Eleanor

Katie is now finding new things to do in the city all over again, recently telling Town & Country that she has taken up dance classes, as well as joining a book club.