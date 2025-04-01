Bob Mortimer forced to take security measures at £1.3m Tunbridge Wells home

Bob Mortimer and his wife Lisa Matthews live in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Although the 64-year-old is a well-known and beloved TV star, it seems he and his wife, with whom he shares two sons, prefer to lay low at their semi-detached Victorian home which reportedly cost them £1.3 million.

However, the pair have faced some inconveniences while living there as Bob and Lisa were forced to implement some extra security measures at their home last year.

© Getty Images Bob Mortimer lives with his wife, Lisa, in Kent. The comedian's latest project is Last One Laughing on Prime Video

Bob Mortimer's drastic measures at £1.3m to ward off neighbours

Bob and Lisa sought planning permission from their local council last year after becoming frustrated that their driveaway was consistently being used as a turning point for neighbours and motorists.

According to MailOnline, Bob was granted permission in January 2024 by his council to install large metal gates on his home, which is situated on a private, secluded road, to prevent motorists from trespassing on his home.

The report states that the driveway was widened by two feet and that greenery on their drive was trimmed back to make way for the new, aluminium gates.

Initially, there was some debate about the materials. A conservation officer for Tunbridge Wells Borough Council, Debbie Maltby, said at the time: "The property is part of a 19th-century house, located in the Camden Park area.

"Gates, as proposed, are not uncommon in the area, but are usually timber, which would be preferable."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Bob Mortimer and his wife Lisa have been together since 1993

In their bid to have their request granted by authorities, Bob and Lisa said in their documents: "[The gates] will be mounted on aluminium posts with an intercom and a mailbox mounted on the gates.

"We went for the aluminium option over timber as we have had maintenance issues with automated wooden gates before; these are much lighter and do not warp.

"The style is classic and in keeping with the house and neighbouring gates in the road."

© Instagram Comedian and TV star Bob Mortimer lives in Kent with his wife and their two sons

Due to the high-quality appearance, the aluminium gates were eventually approved by the council.

Not only do the new gates prevent their drive from being accessed by passers-by, but they also add an extra layer of security, something the family no doubt welcomes.

Bob Mortimer occassionally shares clips of his home life on social media View post on Instagram

Bob Mortimer and Lisa's private life with sons

Bob and Lisa have lived in their home since the early 2000s. The pair are parents to Harry and Tom.

Bob and Lisa have been together for over 30 years, but only married in 2015 after Bob's bout of ill health. The Gone Fishing star underwent a triple bypass surgery and his health woes prompted the pair to finally get hitched.

© Getty Images Bob Mortimer's latest project is Last One Laughing which also stars Harriet Kemsley, Joe Wilkinson, Richard Ayoade, Roisin Conaty, Jimmy Carr, Judi Love and more.

If you're a fan of Bob, then you'll know that the beloved comedian and TV presenter is appearing on Prime Video's brand new show, Last One Laughing.

Hosted by Jimmy Carr, Bob is joined by a host of other famous comedians as they attempt not to laugh for six hours straight.

Other stars who appear on the show include Richard Ayoade, Daisy May Cooper, Judi Love, Rob Beckett, Lou Sanders, Joe Lycett and more.