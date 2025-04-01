Alan Titchmarsh's rural £1.2m farmhouse in Hampshire with private wife

Alan Titchmarsh has been a familiar face on our screens for decades.

The Love Your Garden broadcaster and author has been fronting gardening shows and providing viewers with tips and inspiration for their own gardens for the majority of his career.

The 75-year-old is set to receive his CBE from King Charles at Windsor Castle on Tuesday after being appointed the prestigious title in the monarch's 2025 New Year's Honours List.

Alan Titchmarsh lives in Hampshire with his wife, Alison

Alan said he was "thrilled and delighted" to be recognised for his services to horticulture and charity.

Given his profession, it's not surprising that Alan has a stunning garden himself. But how much do you know about his home?

Find out more about Alan's farmhouse in Hampshire where he lives with his wife, Alison...

Alan Titchmarsh's rural farmhouse in the countryside

Alan and his wife, Alison, have been living in their Grade-II listed farmhouse in Hampshire for over two decades.

© Getty Images Alan Titchmarsh will be receiving his CBE from King Charles on Tuesday

There, the couple raised their two daughters, Polly and Camilla, who are now grown-up with their own families, meaning Alan and Alison are also proud grandparents.

Alan and Alison's farmhouse is in Alton and today it's said to be worth around £1.25 million.

© ITV Alan Titchmarsh and his wife live in Alton. The couple bought their home over two decades ago where they raised their two daughters, Polly and Camilla

The house, unsurprisingly, has a stunning garden area that Alan and Alison have spent many years transforming.

Alan's home sits on 10 acres of land, so there is plenty to play with when it comes to landscaping. They also have a large shed, a conservatory and mini waterfalls dotted all over the outdoor area.

© Instagram Alan Titchmarsh's Hampshire home featured a loft conversion with exposed beams and Velux windows

Not much is known about the specifications of Alan's home, but from pictures we've seen, it's the perfect blend of modern luxury and rustic country living.

Alan's home appears to be a farmhouse-style property, with beautiful exposed brick and wooden beams.

The star also appears to have a loft conversion, which he's using as a study with pretty Velux windows allowing the daylight to flood in.

© Shutterstock Alan Titchmarsh with his wife, Alison, who he wed in 1975

Alan Titchmarsh's second property away from private farmhouse

As well as his home in Hampshire, Alan also has a property in Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

In 2021, he told the Telegraph Magazine how he and Alison spend plenty of time there, particularly in the summer.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Alan Titchmarsh shares a look at his blooming garden at Hampshire home

"It's a better pace of life and it's so nice by the sea – that stretch of water and being cut off from the mainland gives you a sense of going overseas.

"My wife Alison and I liked the island so much that we decided to buy a bolthole there in 1999 – at first a flat, and later a small house."