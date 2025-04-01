Victoria Beckham's new $60m Miami mega-mansion is so posh it has its own sauna

Victoria and David Beckham have been lapping up the sun in Miami, Florida, recently, where the couple bought a mammoth mansion last year.

The former Spice Girl singer and the former England Captain were in the Sunshine State with their whole family, and one photo gave us a sneak peek of their impressive $60 million home right on Miami Beach, which is so posh it has its own sauna.

David and Victoria's youngest son, Cruz, was pictured in the sauna at their home in Miami in a photo shared by his girlfriend, Brazilian-born Jackie Apostle.

© Getty David Beckham and Victoria Beckham bought a home near Miami Beach once David became the owner of Inter Miami CF

The singer and songwriter shared a snap of her 19-year-old boyfriend as he perched on the wooden sauna seats, no doubt enjoying some downtime.

Another photo showed the beautiful green surroundings directly overlooking the ocean.

© Instagram Cruz Beckham sitting in the sauna of his parents' Miami home which cost them $60 million. David and Victoria Beckham bought the home close to Miami Beach last year

David and Victoria's beachfront hideaway in Miami

A sauna isn't the only luxury element of their $60 million Miami mansion.

The house comes with nine bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a rooftop bar terrace with a lounge area and an outdoor kitchen – perfect for grilling food in the sunshine – as well as a chef's kitchen inside.

The property, which was built in 2018, also comes with a pool, a gym and a private cinema.

Thanks to the Beckhams' beautiful home being right on the water, they have access to a private jetty for when they hop on their boat.

The house also offers incredible views of Biscayne Bay.

© Getty Images A view of Biscayne Bay, Florida, close to where the Beckhams mega-mansion is situated

David, Victoria and their children were all in Miami over the weekend and had multiple reasons to celebrate.

On Saturday, David was at the Chase Stadium watching his team, Inter Miami CF, beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1.

© Getty Images The Beckhams travel to Miami frequently. David Beckham co owns and is director of the team Inter Miami CF

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Victoria and her son, Romeo, were pictured on their boat enjoying a game of Backgammon while enjoying a day on the water.

David shared the sweet snap of the mother-son duo in light of Mother's Day, calling Victoria the "best mummy" in the caption.

© Instagram Victoria and Romeo Beckham on a boat in Miami where they have a nine bedroom mansion on the water overlooking Biscayne Bay

David and Victoria's long-running residence in Miami

Although David and Victoria's beachfront home is new to them, they're no strangers to the area.

The couple were previously the owners of a swanky penthouse, also in Miami Beach, which they snapped up in 2020.

© EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI, Getty A general view of the master bedroom at one of the full-floor apartments at One Thousand Museum building in Miami, where David and Victoria Beckham used to live before they bought their $60 million mansion

Their old home was state-of-the-art and worth $22 million. The luxurious property was located in the One Thousand Museum building.

Though the apartment was far from humble, their new property is quite the upgrade.

The couple, who wed in 1999, signed the dotted line in autumn 2024 to bag their new property, which isn't far from the prestigious Indian Creek area of Miami.

The exclusive area is home to the wealthy elite. David and Victoria are neighbors with other major stars, including Tom Brady and his supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, Tiger Woods, Celine Dion and Ivanka Trump.