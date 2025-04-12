King Charles' home Buckingham Palace redesigned by AI – the results are staggering

King Charles' beautiful royal residences require a lot of upkeep, including refurbishments and reservicing, but thanks to AI technology, His Majesty's home, Buckingham Palace, has been given an entire overhaul.

WATCH: Take a look inside the most amazing royal homes

We asked Spacely AI, an interior design visualiser, to transform three different rooms inside the palace walls to see the results – and we were left surprisingly pleased with the grand yet contemporary décor suggestions. From a whole new colour scheme in the ballroom through to an ultra-modern throne room, we take a look at the artificial makeovers…

Buckingham Palace's Ballroom

The ballroom is where King Charles and Queen Camilla host their most lavish evenings with royals and dignitaries from around the world, so it's important that this room is impeccably designed. Traditionally, the room has been painted cream and gold with a regal red carpet and the new AI version sees this classic colour combo traded for a more muted palace. The walls and drapes are designed in a trendy mocha hue and the carpet appears to match. Furniture is kept traditional, and the splendid chandeliers are kept for the ultimate wow factor.

The ballroom before

The Ballroom after

Buckingham Palace's Throne Room

This ceremonial room holds a lot of significance, and so it's a very important space inside the palace. The first striking difference from the existing room to the reimagined one is the colour scheme. Instead of royal red, the room has been showcased in pristine white, and the ornate ceilings have been toned down. The grandeur is retained through the epic chandeliers and high ceilings. Gold detailing throughout the space has been switched up for more modern and natural features in the form of pot plants. While the new image didn't retain the thrones in the shot, just imagine the plush armchairs and stools are in fact stately thrones.

The Throne Room before

The Throne Room after

Buckingham Palace's Principal Corridor

At present, the Principal Corridor has a bold green and red colour scheme, and in the updated image, a yellow hue replaces the lively green shade. The ornate ceiling details and the statement light fittings remain largely the same, and furniture along the room is much more modern but has been positioned similarly. Royal red curtains are untouched, and the bold carpet is, instead, fashioned into a red-carpet style runner.

The Principal Corridor before