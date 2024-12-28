Why King Charles won't move into Buckingham Palace in 2025

His Majesty King Charles III currently resides at Clarence House in London with his wife Queen Camilla and that is where the monarch will stay in 2025. Here's why the royal couple will not be moving into Buckingham Palace next year…

It has previously been announced that the King will not be relocating until 2027 and that's due to the palace's extensive renovations.

All was revealed in the palace's annual Sovereign Grant report, which explained that the couple will not be moving in until works on their private apartments are completed. The apartments are situated in the Palace's North Wing, which is not due to be finished until the end of the mammoth ten-year renovation process.

The £369 million project commenced when Queen Elizabeth II was alive and involves futureproofing the palace.

The royal family website reads: "The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents. The most cost-effective way to replace these essential services, and to ensure that The Palace is fit for purpose for the next 50 years, is to undertake a phased programme of works over ten years."

The King's country residence

As well as his London properties, Charles has his country retreat Highgrove House, where he likes to spend weekends at leisure.

King Charles bought his Highgrove country estate in 1980, and since then he has made no secret of the fact that he loves it very dearly. "He has devoted much energy to transforming the gardens around the house, which are renowned as some of the most inspiring and innovative in the United Kingdom," the website reads. The amazing horticultural changes have been showcased in wonderful pictures inside of the picturesque gardens.

Visitors can embark on a tour of the immaculate gardens with special tickets bought on the website. Tickets for 2025 dates go on sale in late February and we predict they will be snapped up.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the monarch has two very sentimental pictures of his son Prince Harry on display at Highgrove, despite their currently strained relationship.

When influencer Lydia Millen attended a special festive event there, she inadvertently revealed the special family photos while filming inside. One is a family photo taken on Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding day, and another is of Charles and his two sons William and Harry when they are all in military dress.