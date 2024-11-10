Most extravagant royal palaces: King Charles' London home, Queen Letizia's Madrid palace & more

The Chateau de Versailles is steeped in history as it is where the Treaty of Versailles was signed in 1919 to end the Second World War.

It took place in the Hall of Mirrors, which is made up of 17 arched windows each featuring 21 individual mirrors. The Palace also boasts 250-acre gardens including 600 fountains, 55 water features, and 372 statues.

The palace's layout is centred around the king's state apartment – seven rooms decorated with marble panelling and painted ceilings – and the largest room outside of this is the Gallery of Great Battles, which covers almost the entire first floor of the South Wing.

The former royal residence was commissioned by King Louis XIV in the 17th century but is now owned by the government of France. Attracting around 15 million people every year, it is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world.