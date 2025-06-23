King Charles looks 'so well' as he opens doors to floral-covered home with Queen Camilla

King Charles has shared a rare glimpse inside his interiors at home with Queen Camilla.

The monarch sat in his home office in a photo posted to mark the 70th anniversary message for the BBC World Service's annual Antarctic Midwinter Broadcast, which is dedicated to research staff stationed at the British Antarctic Survey facilities in Rothera, Bird Island, and South Georgia.

Sitting at a wooden desk, Charles looked relaxed as he smiled in a cream suit jacket against the backdrop of a white panelled room.

Florals were the main theme of the interiors, with a white sofa in the background decorated with a black whimsical print, clashing with red floral cushions and vintage blue and red botanical carpets.

An imposing black fireplace was topped with horse figurines, a nod to the royal family's equestrian interests, while a gold mirror hung on the wall above the mantlepiece.

Explaining the broadcast's history, the post on the monarch's official Instagram page read: "First broadcast in June 1955 as a short-wave message for an intended audience of around 30, it is now heard and enjoyed by millions globally. The traditional celebration includes recorded personal messages from friends and family at home."

King's health

© Getty The King was diagnosed with cancer in 2024

Fans rushed to the comments section to comment not only on the broadcast, but also on the King's health, with many noting he looks "extremely well" after being diagnosed with cancer in February 2024.

Despite undergoing treatment, the monarch has continued with his busy schedule of engagements. "The thing you learn about this illness [cancer] is that you just manage it. And that's what he does.

"Medical science has made incredible advances and I genuinely see no difference in him," a senior royal aide told HELLO! during the King's trip to Canada in May 2025

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock A source told HELLO! during the King's Canada trip that his cancer diagnosis has not changed the way he lives his life

"As long as you just do what the doctors say, just live your life as normal as possible and that's exactly what he is doing.

"It's no secret that he is still having treatment but because he is incredibly fit, he is just dealing with it all incredibly well. As everybody knows he is driven by duty, so he just gets on with it."

Clarence House

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla's primary residence is Clarence House

Clarence House in London is King Charles and Queen Camilla's primary residence. Following the death of the Queen Mother in 2002, Charles renovated and modernised some of the interiors before moving into the property with Queen Camilla in 2003.

However, many reminders of his late grandmother remain, including some artwork by John Piper, Graham Sutherland, WS Sickert and Augustus John.

Though visitors can view the gardens of Clarence House, the private royal residence inside remains off-limits to tourists. Fans have been given rare glimpses inside The Morning Room, The Library, The Garden Room and The Lancaster Room via Instagram or during public engagements.