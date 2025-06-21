Secret royal swimming pools - including Princess Kate and Prince William's heatwave haven

The UK is currently bracing for the first heatwave of the year, with temperatures already beginning to soar.

Understandably, the heat makes many of us want to plunge into the nearest body of water accessible – but for those of us who can't just rock up to the nearest river, lake, or beach, it's a little more complicated.

While the British royal family also don't have that luxury, many of them have got their own heatwave havens a little closer to home, in the form of private swimmings pools.

From an indoor pool at Buckingham Palace to a breathtaking outdoor pool in Montecito, find out all the details about the private royal swimming pools you probably didn't even know existed, and will soon wish you had to yourself...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's outdoor pool in Montecito © Giggster Prince Harry and Meghan's property boasts a spectacular outdoor pool An outdoor swimming pool is one of many highlights at Prince Harry and Meghan's family home in Montecito, Santa Barbara. Previous listing photos taken before the family moved into the property in 2020 showed the pool lined with sun loungers, parasols and secluded by hedges. It leads up to their home via a set of stone stairs and would be a great spot for Harry and Meghan to swim and splash about with their children Archie and Lilibet.

King Charles' private pool at Buckingham Palace © Unsplash Buckingham Palace has a secret underground swimming pool The monarch has a private indoor swimming pool at Buckingham Palace, which has long been a favourite spot for the entire royal family. It was originally commissioned by King George VI in 1938, who wanted to ensure the privacy of his daughters, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, who had been having swimming lessons at the Bath Club. Sophie Winkleman, wife of Lord Frederick Windsor and star of noughties sitcom Peep Show, confirmed the Buckingham Palace pool was very much still in use when she told Tatler that the late Queen Elizabeth II insisted she use the pool to recover from a car accident injury. After admitting to the late Queen her physiotherapy wasn't working, the monarch replied: "We can’t have that. You have to go in the water." Sophie continued: "She told us that when horses had broken backs, they swam, and so she let me use her pool at Buckingham Palace. That’s the reason I got better. It was so typically thoughtful." Although the pool is often used by senior royals including Prince William and Kate, it can also be used by members of the Staff Sports Club, provided it doesn't clash with one of the royals' swims.

Prince William and Kate's family swimming pool at Anmer Hall © Getty Images Prince William was water polo captain at university, and is a keen swimmer The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly have a swimming pool at their country retreat, Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate. The facility is ideal for the family to swim with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – when they visit at weekends and in the holidays. They are also reportedly frequent visitors to the swimming pool at Buckingham Palace when they are in London, and it is where the children had swimming lessons when they were younger.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's swimming pool at Royal Lodge © Getty Royal Lodge reportedly has a swimming pool Royal Lodge Windsor has been the official home of Prince Andrew since 2004, and he has spent a reported £7.5 million on renovating the property, with an indoor swimming pool among the additions he has reportedly made to the home. While the pool is yet to be seen, it is no doubt a hit with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who could take their children Sienna, August and Ernest to swim in the family pool.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's beautiful outdoor pool at Highgrove House © Getty Images King Charles in the gardens at his Highgrove home The monarch and his wife Queen Camilla have an outdoor swimming pool of their own to enjoy during their visits to their country home, Highgrove House. Beautifully positioned within the garden of the house, previous photos from when Prince William and Harry were young showed it lined with a white picket fence and colourful flowerbeds.