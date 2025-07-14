Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 5,000 sq ft English cottage had a famous resident

It's all Californian sun and dips in the pool during the summer at Harry and Meghan's place but before their move Stateside, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex inhabited a quaint English cottage with a former world-famous resident.

Frogmore Cottage, the small property the Sussexes lived in from 2019 to 2020, was once a place where Henry James would rest his feet.

© PA Images The writer of The Portrait of a Lady, who is generally considered one of the greatest novelists in the English language, spent time at the property covering 5,000 square-feet with his family in the 1840s when he was a child.

© Netflix The property, which sits on the Home Park estate at Windsor, was built by Queen Charlotte for her daughters in the early nineteenth century. Harry and Meghan moved into the royal property in 2019 after having lived at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace following their engagement.



© Netflix The couple upsized, moving to Frogmore Cottage ahead of the birth of their first child, Prince Archie.



© Netflix Inside Frogmore Cottage Though Frogmore Cottage is thought of as being small and unassuming compared to Frogmore House, the Grade I-listed manor house where Harry and Meghan shot their engagement photos, the pair's second UK home was far from small. Frogmore Cottage features five bedrooms and has been extensively renovated. The house, which had previously been divided into sections for offices, was returned to a single residence. Ceiling beams and floor joists were replaced, while rewiring the electrical system, and installing new gas and water mains also took place.



© WireImage Two orangeries were also added to the house, alongside a vegetable garden and a yoga studio for fitness-oriented Meghan. After it was announced that Harry and Meghan would be stepping back from their senior royal duties, the Duke reportedly offered to pay back the renovation costs.

© Getty The couple were previously said to be repaying commercial rent to the royal estate as part of their journey to becoming financially independent.



A secret second cottage Prior to the prince and former actress' inhabitance of Frogmore Cottage, the surrounding grounds played host to The Hermitage, a small secret bolthole designed by Princess Elizabeth, the third daughter of George III. According to a painting of the property by Samuel Hewitt, which belongs to The Royal Collection Trust, it was "built in 1775 at the cost of £44,000", while the artwork was acquired by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

