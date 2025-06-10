Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's epic private playground revealed in rare photo
Prince Archie looked so tall alongside his red-haired sister Princess Lilibet in their mother Meghan Markle's arms© Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live with their children in Montecito

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside on a very impressive estate in Montecito, and their property boasts a swimming pool, Japanese tea room and even a wine cellar. In a very rare photo, their private playpark for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet has been revealed – and it's totally epic.  

The picture was taken ahead of the royal couple moving into the Chateau of Riven Rock, and it has been shared on the @luxury_listings Instagram account.  

The image shows an impressive coloured climbing frame complete with three slides, a lookout tower and a mini climbing wall. The whole area has been fitted with a spongy green tarmac to make it safe for children to play.

 

Surrounded by palm trees and shrubbery, this looks like the most idyllic spot for the Sussex children to play. The comments underneath the post, which also showcased other areas of the property, included words like "dreamy" and "beautiful" – one user even joked that the place looked a bit "too small".

A dream setting 

Their safe haven provides the perfect privacy for raising their two children, and they are also offering them a slice of rural idyll with sprawling grounds, a rose garden and abundant fruit trees.

Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden at their Montecito home© Netflix
Harry's son Archie pictured in their garden

In Meghan's show, With Love, Meghan, she revealed that Lilibet loves helping her in the garden and in the kitchen. When the Duchess cracked open her legendary strawberry preserve, she said: "Lili and I actually made this batch together. She picked all those berries with me, and then she's like: 'No, no mama I’ll do it' and she wants to try, she's like 'I'll stir it, I'll mash it'." "She's proud," Meghan added as a photo of her young daughter popped up on screen.

 

A young girl picking strawberries© Instagram
Lilibet often picks strawberries with her mother

Their family kitchen-diner a traditional room with two islands and plenty of storage space. The couple's hanging pots and pans are a striking feature in the centre of the room – and interesting, very similar to the way pots and pans are displayed in many royal homes and palaces. 

Other glorious features at the property include the couple's his-and-hers home office, their giant bedroom terrace and their private guesthouse that's ideal for when visitors come to stay.

terrace area with plants and chairs
How incredible is their bedroom terrace?

Gorgeous guesthouse

It is believed Meghan's mother Doria uses this space when she travels to the family home from her own abode two hours away. 

During the promotion of With Love, Meghan, friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin, appeared to inadvertently reveal the space in an Instagram snap of his very thoughtful welcome package.

Daniel revealed his complete welcome package from Meghan© Daniel Martin
Daniel revealed a complete welcome package from Meghan

The box was positioned on a leather ottoman and two mink-coloured armchairs could be spotted beside it. A hint of the chevron-style flooring could be seen in the far corner of the shot, revealing it has a modern feel.

WATCH: Archie and Lilibet descend on Disneyland

