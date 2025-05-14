Meghan Markle gives first ever look at bedroom she shares with Prince Harry at $29m home

Meghan Markle is sharing more and more glimpses from her $29 million mansion now that she's back on Instagram, and her latest post reveals a place we've never seen her photograph before – her private bedroom.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet snap alongside her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, from the incredible balcony that's attached to the master bedroom she shares with Prince Harry.

The alfresco spot features a pergola-style roof wrapped with vines and a patio area with potted plants. The views across their immaculate grounds are seriously stunning and it provides the perfect vantage point for the Sussexes to admire their favourite feature – the iconic palm trees.

When speaking to The Cut, Meghan revealed: "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'" How sweet!

Meghan revealed her bedroom terrace

There's also a telescope positioned on the patio, ready and waiting for the family to admire the night sky. We've previously seen that Harry and Meghan also have a telescope in their home office, indicating that stargazing is perhaps a favourite pastime. A hobby Harry wouldn't have been able to do much of back in London due to the light pollution from the city buildings.

LISTEN: We dissect Prince Harry's explosive interview with the BBC.

A video shared by Luxury Homes on YouTube has amazing footage around their mammoth Montecito mansion, including a full look at their bedroom balcony.

© Photo: Netflix The family have an impressive garden

The clip shows there is also a chair and a sofa, making it the ideal spot to relax on balmy evenings once the children have gone to bed.

What are the children's bedrooms like?

© Netflix Meghan holding baby Princess Lilibet at Montecito mansion

While the Sussexes are keen for privacy, Meghan has shared one glimpse into Princess Lilibet's nursery with a photo taken when she was a tiny newborn.

The room with wooden beams across the ceiling and a mural wallpaper also featured a Moses basket cot, wicker storage baskets and a real orchid on a traditional dresser.

A regal bedroom that existed before the Sussexes moved in

This very room used to have a huge Princess bed in it before the family moved in, a photo from a former listing reveals.

The image shows a little girl's room decked out with a giant castle bed with stairs to the top and it even has a balcony. It's unknown if Lilibet now has a bed just like this, given the fact that she is a real-life princess it would be very apt.

© Instagram / @meghan Archie and Lilibet shared a sweet moment with their mother in the garden

Similarly with Prince Archie, we have seen photographs from his nursery but none from his big boy bedroom, and it's likely the Sussexes won't share this to afford him some privacy.

Harry and Meghan choose to take photographs of their children from the back to keep their identities concealed.