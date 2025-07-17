Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How Queen Camilla ensures maximum secrecy and security at official photoshoots
queen camilla in white dress and coat

King Charles' wife has a preferred location for photos to be taken

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
King Charles' wife Queen Camilla has released a brand-new portrait ahead of her 78th birthday, and it has been shot at her private home, Ray Mill House. 

Camilla was snapped leaning on a metal gate inside her glorious grounds located in Lacock, Wiltshire.

There's probably a very good reason that the royal chooses this location for a lot of her photoshoots, and that's because it can be ultra private.

Queen Camilla poses for a portrait to mark her birthday in the garden of her home Ray Mill House in the village of Lacock
In this image released on July 16, 2025, Queen Camilla poses for a portrait to mark her 78th birthday in the garden of her home Ray Mill House in the village of Lacock
 

The property is owned by Camilla, and she acquired it years ago, way before marrying into royalty.

ray mill house
Camilla's country home is so stunning

 

The Queen bought the beautiful country residence following her split from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1994. She lived there full-time between 1996 and 2003, and then kept it as a country base when required.

The glorious property not only boasts amazing grounds, but also stables and a swimming pool. It is so gorgeous, the Queen's daughter Laura Lopes chose to host her wedding reception at the property when she married Harry Lopes in 2006.

ray mill house
The beautiful home is so loved by Camilla

 As mentioned, other photoshoots have been held there, and it even served as the backdrop for the Queen's 75th birthday portraits shot by the Princess of Wales herself.

LISTEN: Kate stuns in Givenchy diplomacy

 

camilla birthday
Camilla's 75th birthday was celebrated with a portrait

King Charles' new country pad 

Earlier this year, the monarch purchased a £3 million property next to his wife's, according to The Mail on Sunday. However, it may not be for Charles to live in, after all, he does have Highgrove House just down the road. 

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the formal welcome at the Royal Dais on July 8, 2025 in Windsor, England
Charles and Camilla enjoy their own space

Instead, it is believed Charles snapped up the house to block another plan for the property. 

As rumours swirled around the home being turned into a wedding venue and holiday rental, it is thought the King was concerned that the increased flow of people would disturb Camilla's sanctuary.

Time apart

Formal royal gardener, Jack Stooks, told GB News on behalf of JeffBet, that it was an agreement between the royals that they would both keep their separate homes when they married.

Jack credits this independence to their success of their marriage. "They're both independent people and don't mind time apart. The fact they don't live in each other's pockets is one of the many reasons their marriage works," he has said.

Gardeners attend to topiary bushes at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's private residence in the gardens of Highgrove, Gloucestershire, ahead of world topiary day on May 12th, where the gardens are open to the public and welcome tens of thousands of visitors between April and October every year. Picture date: Tuesday May 7, 2024.
Charles' country home, Highgrove House

Although Charles' country home is a sanctuary of peace, he also uses it for his work. "Charles enjoys time alone and he's got a very strong work ethic. He's been known to work at his desk into the early hours," reveals Jack. 

WATCH: Rare video at Highgrove House

