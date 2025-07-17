How Queen Camilla ensures maximum secrecy and security at official photoshoots

King Charles' wife Queen Camilla has released a brand-new portrait ahead of her 78th birthday, and it has been shot at her private home, Ray Mill House.

Camilla was snapped leaning on a metal gate inside her glorious grounds located in Lacock, Wiltshire.

There's probably a very good reason that the royal chooses this location for a lot of her photoshoots, and that's because it can be ultra private.

© Getty Images For Buckingham Pala In this image released on July 16, 2025, Queen Camilla poses for a portrait to mark her 78th birthday in the garden of her home Ray Mill House in the village of Lacock

The property is owned by Camilla, and she acquired it years ago, way before marrying into royalty.

Camilla's country home is so stunning

The Queen bought the beautiful country residence following her split from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1994. She lived there full-time between 1996 and 2003, and then kept it as a country base when required.

The glorious property not only boasts amazing grounds, but also stables and a swimming pool. It is so gorgeous, the Queen's daughter Laura Lopes chose to host her wedding reception at the property when she married Harry Lopes in 2006.

The beautiful home is so loved by Camilla

As mentioned, other photoshoots have been held there, and it even served as the backdrop for the Queen's 75th birthday portraits shot by the Princess of Wales herself.

Camilla's 75th birthday was celebrated with a portrait

King Charles' new country pad

Earlier this year, the monarch purchased a £3 million property next to his wife's, according to The Mail on Sunday. However, it may not be for Charles to live in, after all, he does have Highgrove House just down the road.

© UK Press via Getty Images Charles and Camilla enjoy their own space

Instead, it is believed Charles snapped up the house to block another plan for the property.

As rumours swirled around the home being turned into a wedding venue and holiday rental, it is thought the King was concerned that the increased flow of people would disturb Camilla's sanctuary.

Time apart

Formal royal gardener, Jack Stooks, told GB News on behalf of JeffBet, that it was an agreement between the royals that they would both keep their separate homes when they married.

Jack credits this independence to their success of their marriage. "They're both independent people and don't mind time apart. The fact they don't live in each other's pockets is one of the many reasons their marriage works," he has said.

© PA Images via Getty Images Charles' country home, Highgrove House

Although Charles' country home is a sanctuary of peace, he also uses it for his work. "Charles enjoys time alone and he's got a very strong work ethic. He's been known to work at his desk into the early hours," reveals Jack.