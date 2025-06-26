Best photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla's sentimental long-time London residence

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be leaving their beloved home of 22 years in 2027, to relocate to Buckingham Palace, but for now, Clarence House is where they call home when in London. Here's everything you need to know about the property as well as the best looks inside the private royal home…
Clarence House's history
The incredible building was constructed between 1825 and 1827 for Prince William Henry, Duke of Clarence, as the Royal Family website explains.
It has previously been home to several senior royals, including the Queen, who gave birth to Princess Anne there in 1950, and the Queen Mother, who lived there for 50 years until her death in 2002. Princess Margaret, meanwhile, lived in the two rooms that now make up the Garden Room before she got married.
King Charles' family memories
The King previously featured on BBC's The Repair Shop and revealed that he has wonderful memories from when his grandmother, The Queen Mother, once lived there. Talking about his love of grandfather clocks, he said: "I'm afraid it is something I learnt from my grandmother. She had great fun putting a few together and trying to get them to chime at the same time in the dining room, which made it very enjoyable because everybody had to stop talking. All the clocks and cuckoos would go off, then you'd hear a voice saying, 'What time is it?'"
Considerate renovations
King Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved into the residence and the Royal Family's official website explains that "the colour schemes were adjusted in most rooms, new textiles introduced, and several new pieces from the Royal Collection and from The Prince of Wales's own art collection added." However, His Majesty was keen to keep many of the rooms as close to how they were when his grandmother lived there for sentimental value.
The Garden Room
A photo taken when Charles and Camilla hosted the Chinese President and First Lady in 2015 revealed The Garden Room in full. The space is typically regal with multiple paintings in gilded frames on the wall and statement floral sofas. The room has an eclectic mix of furniture including a very large fabric ottoman that is used as a coffee table in the centre of the room. Notably, the room has many different lamps creating a welcoming ambiance.
A touching tribute
A corner of the Garden Room has a grand Leandro Bassano painting of Noah's Ark on the wall, and underneath it is a special royal tribute - a bust of the Queen Mother. It sits on a French writing desk beside an array of other ornaments and trinkets.
The Morning Room
This room was originally designed as the Breakfast Room but now, the couple often host official visitors in the Morning Room, which has a traditional fireplace and a formal seating area, with lots of china plates and ornaments on display in curved alcoves.
The lavishly decorated room still contains several of the Queen Mother's personal items, such as her collection of Royal Anchor Chelsea porcelain, paintings and portraits.
A black-and-white photograph from 1885 shows what the Morning Room used to look like, including lots of pattern, many candelabras and a giant chandelier hanging from the ceiling.
The Morning Room also has a portrait of the Queen Mother over the door, alongside a 17th-century clock and a duck egg blue and gold chair.
Family photographs
Camilla is seen here hosting presenter Chris Evans in the Morning Room at Clarence House. As well as having historic artwork on display, the couple also have several personal photos on a table, including a wedding photo an old snap of Charles with Prince Harry when he was younger.
Camilla hosted Clare Balding at a reception in 2010 when she had a broken leg, with the pair sat side-by-side in the room with a wedding photo and a shot of a young Prince Harry on a gold table next to the window.
The Dining Room
This grand Dining Room is filled with ornate details on the walls, and the vast dining table steals the show. Here it is set up for a royal banquet, complete with candelabras and flowers. The room also has an abundance of historical paintings and a traditional fireplace.
Grand staircase
The royal couple were pictured ahead of a special reception in 2025, coming down the stairs in their gorgeous home. The stairs have a dark wooden bannister and are lined with a red carpet. Like many of the rooms, paintings and lights are affixed to the walls.
The royals shared another look at their entranceway when it had been decorated for Christmas, with the photo showing their huge Christmas tree taking pride of place at the bottom of the staircase in the hallway.
Garden
Just like at his country home, Highgrove, the King grows his own organic fruit and vegetables in the garden at Clarence House, including red currant tomatoes, Queensland Blue squash, runner beans, peppers and kumquats.