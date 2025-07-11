King Charles and Queen Camilla's guest's 1-word verdict on Windsor Castle interiors

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been keeping incredibly busy with their duties, from state visits abroad to receiving prestigious guests in their various royal residences, whether for diplomatic or philanthropic engagements.

In the last week, the royal couple hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife First Lady Brigitte Macron at Windsor Castle.

During the visit, the group enjoyed a private lunch in the castle's state dining room, after which the guests were escorted into the Green Drawing Room to view the royal collection, including treasures such as a 1632 folio of Shakespeare plays.

One of these was a series of three miniature books from Queen Mary's Dolls' House, including one that was written by Queen Camilla herself.

Brigitte Macron seemed in awe of the feature, giving a simple, stunned one-word reaction: "Wow".

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a series of guests for the state banquet

The Queen then went on to explain the collection, saying: "The Dolls' House has a lot of authors, they all wrote miniature books."

Prince William and Princess Kate were also present, guiding French Minister for Culture Rachida Dati through the collection.

The French state visit

The biggest event of the state visit was easily the state banquet, which was the first attended by the Princess of Wales in two years.

© Getty Images The King clinked glasses with Macron at the banquet

Princess Kate, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer back in 2024, last appeared at a major royal dinner 20 months ago back in November 2023, in honour of the South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol.

Since confirming that she was free from cancer earlier this year, she has continued to slowly return to her royal engagements, attending the most significant events in the royal calendar, such as VE Day and Trooping the Colour.

© Getty The King and Queen posed for a group photo with the Macrons

To the state banquet, she wore the most incredible floor-length caped gown designed from Givenchy, by Sarah Burton, the very same designer behind her magnificent wedding dress from 2011.

She also wore the beautiful diamond and pearl Lover's Knot tiara for the occasion, looking as regal as ever.

Meanwhile, the Queen opted for a regal ivory silk and crepe embroidered evening gown by Fiona Clare, and a sapphire and diamond tiara, necklace, earrings and bracelet.