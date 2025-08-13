I'm a Feng Shui Consultant and here's why what's lurking under your bed can disrupt your sleep

Feng Shui is a common concept, but do you practice the art of it? We've enlisted the help of Feng Shui Consultant Louise Curran, who runs Blossom With Feng Shui, to guide us through the biggest house-related Feng Shui mistakes and reveal how best to fix them. What's under your bed could be a big problem…

What is Feng Shui?

At its heart, Feng Shui is all about energy, or Chi, how it flows, where it gets stuck, and how it can be shifted to create a more balanced, vibrant home.

Think of it like acupuncture for your space. Just as needles are used to unblock energy in the body, small, intentional tweaks in your home can have a big impact on how you feel day to day.

When your home is in harmony, it supports every aspect of your life, your wellbeing, relationships, career, wealth and even your sleep.

1. Faux flowers can flatten the energy

We all love a low-maintenance flower arrangement, but in Feng Shui, fake flowers (and plants) carry "dead" energy. They might look pretty, but they don’t do much to nourish the atmosphere in your space.

How to fix it: Opt for real, living plants or fresh flowers. They represent growth, vitality, and renewal, and they literally help purify the air. Good plant choices for positive energy include lucky bamboo, peace lilies, jade plants, and the ever-popular money plant.

© Getty Images Ditch faux flowers for real plants

2. Closed windows shut out fresh energy

Keeping your home sealed off might feel cosy, but in Feng Shui, it stops energy and fresh opportunities from circulating.

How to fix it: Open your windows every day, even if it's just for five minutes. Let the breeze clear out the old, stale air and bring in fresh opportunities. Fresh air is one of the simplest ways to reset the energy in your space and your mind.

3. Clutter quietly blocks your opportunities

In Feng Shui, clutter isn't just about mess; it actively blocks the flow of Chi (energy) through your home. When energy gets stuck, it can lead to feelings of overwhelm, indecision, and even stagnation in areas like your career, wealth or relationships.

It can be tempting to hide clutter in a cupboard or spare room as a quick fix (yes, I’m talking about the infamous 'Monica Geller cupboard' in Friends). But that hidden chaos still affects the energy of your space and life - you’ll feel it, even if you can't see it.

How to fix it: Start small. Clear one drawer, one shelf, or one corner at a time. Every bit of space you reclaim helps energy and makes you feel lighter. Stick to the "one in, one out" rule: every time something new comes in, let something else go. It keeps energy flowing and clutter from creeping back in.

© Getty Images Be careful where you place your mirror

4. Mirrors opposite the front door reflect energy away

In Feng Shui, your front door is considered the "mouth of Chi;" it's where all energy (and opportunities!) enter your home. If you place a mirror directly across from it, it can literally bounce that good energy that you’ve been attracting right back out the door.

How to fix it: If you love a mirror near the entry, place it on a side wall rather than directly opposite. This way, you still enjoy the light and style, without reflecting away all that positive, abundant potential.

5. Blue bathrooms can overwhelm the energy

It might seem like a natural fit (water and blue go hand in hand, right?), but in Feng Shui, bathrooms already hold a lot of water energy thanks to the plumbing and purpose of the space. Painting them blue can tip the balance, creating an overload that may leave you feeling emotionally unsettled and can even symbolise money literally draining away.

How to fix it: Soften and ground the space with earthy tones like taupe, soft greens or warm neutrals. These shades invite in stabilising earth energy, helping to restore harmony and flow.

© Getty Images Forget using your bed for storage purposes

6. Under-bed storage is disrupting your sleep

Interesting fact: Over 7.5 million Brits get less than five hours of sleep a night, and your bedroom setup might be partly to blame. Storing items under your bed can disrupt the flow of restful, rejuvenating energy, especially if what’s under there has a chaotic or unrelated energy to sleep, like paperwork, books, exercise clothes or memory boxes.

How to fix it: Ideally, keep the space under your bed completely clear. But if you absolutely need it for storage, stick to soft, sleep-related items like extra bedding, pyjamas, or spare pillows.

© Getty Images Your front door is so important

7. Broken items hold you back

That drawer that sticks, the bulb that's been blown for weeks, or the door that doesn’t quite shut properly, these seemingly small annoyances can chip away at your energy more than you realise.

How to fix it: Your home is a reflection of you. If things around you are broken or stuck, it could be echoing a feeling of burnout, frustration or stress. Fixing these little things sends a clear message to your environment (and yourself): I deserve better than this.

8. A neglected front door means missed opportunities

Your front door is more than just a way in and out; it's the energetic gateway to your home. A cluttered, dark, or forgotten entryway can stop energy in its tracks before it even makes it inside. Think of it as rolling out the red carpet for positive energy and vibes!

How to fix it: Make sure the path to your door is clear and inviting. Add a cheerful welcome mat and some potted plants to uplift the energy. Always keep it clean and well-lit.

Louise's final thoughts

Feng Shui isn’t about creating a perfect home overnight; it’s a gentle, ongoing process of tuning in and making small adjustments that bring big results.

Your home is your sanctuary. With a little thought and intention, it can become your greatest source of support, renewal and help you thrive in all areas of your life.