Sophie Paterson, Interior designer, on overlooked details that make your home look 'flat' and 'soulless'

Spend hours poring over Pinterest, Instagram and interior magazines only to find your interiors are still lacking that je ne sais quoi? Interior designer, Sophie Paterson, reveals what she believes are the big things homeowners forget to include – and it can make all the difference.

Sophie shares her interior tips

"It's easy to just focus on larger pieces and big statements such as furniture, colour schemes and layout, but often it's the finer details that truly bring a home to life. Without them, even the most well-designed spaces can feel a little flat or impersonal. Texture, scent, art, lighting aren't afterthoughts, they're what add soul and elevate a space from ordinary to exceptional. And the best part is, incorporating them doesn't have to be complicated."

An artistic focal point

Every room, I think, needs a focal point. Art often serves this purpose. Whether it's a bold canvas, a gallery wall, or even an abstract sculpture, the presence of art helps ground the space. It doesn’t need to be grand or expensive, but if the piece is well coordinated with your scheme, it can completely elevate the room.

Unique pieces in hallways and on landings

Often overlooked, these important spaces connect to every room in your home, so they need attention too. Adding an antique piece of furniture, sculptural lighting, or a grand mirror helps add wow factor.

A signature scent

A scent is something that has the potential to completely elevate your perception of a room. Whether it's a favourite candle or a seasonal diffuser, scent creates memory and association to a space for visitors and for yourself.

© Ray Main Add depth with different textures

Visual depth

Without creating depth, a space can feel flat and a bit basic. One of the simplest ways to introduce that richness is with contrasting textures. Try pairing soft velvets with more rustic linens, or warm oak against cooler, bronze, or antique brass metals. It's not about excess, but about balance.

© Ray Main Faux flowers add interest

Plants or flowers

Plants might seem like an obvious choice, but they truly work. Every time. They bring a sense of life to a room that few other elements can replicate. That said, not everyone has the time, or, let's be honest, the knack, for keeping houseplants thriving. A regular flower delivery can be a beautiful alternative. Fresh, seasonal blooms add colour, scent, and softness with minimal effort. Another option is faux options as they're low-maintenance, long-lasting, and when chosen well, surprisingly realistic.

Personal touches

Minimalist interiors can be striking, yes, but without those little moments of personality, they risk feeling too restrained. I'd suggest adding framed children's drawings, holiday photographs, or cherished heirlooms to tell your story and bring warmth that no amount of styling alone can achieve. One simple idea I often return to is printing family photographs in black and white. Framed neatly on a side table, console, they become both meaningful and cohesive. It's a thoughtful way to personalise a room without disrupting the overall design.



© Ray Main Don't forget how important it is to dress your windows

Window dressing

Window treatments are another layer not to be underestimated. A single blind or curtain often feels unfinished. But when you start to layer with sheers behind curtains, perhaps adding a decorative trim, that's when a room starts to become elevated.

Lovely lights

Possibly the most transformative element in any interior is the lighting. One ceiling pendant alone can rarely do justice to a space. Think in layers: ambient lighting to soften the room, task lighting for practicality, and accent lighting to highlight what matters most. Floor lamps, table lamps and wall lights - they all play their part. The goal is to create a balance of light that helps create a mood.

© Ray Main Layer your lighting

Want to master the art of interior design yourself? Sophie has just launched her first course, Interior Design Mastery – From Basics to Brilliance, which is a 40-lesson course covering everything from sourcing, styling and moodboards.