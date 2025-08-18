Michael Mosley's 'indestructable' home he left to widow Clare and 4 kids

A year has passed since British broadcaster Michael Mosley tragically passed away during a trip to Greece with his wife in June 2024. Fans of the late star, who regularly presented TV programmes on biology and medicine, and who wrote countless health and weight-loss related books, will be offered the opportunity to hear from him one last time as his final TV show, Secrets of the Superagers, airs on Monday night.

But behind the scenes of his successful TV career and work as a journalist, Michael lived with his wife Clare in Buckinghamshire and was a dad to Dan, Alex, Jack, and Kate.

At the time of his passing, the late star lived in a far leafier area than where he and his wife had initially put down roots. Speaking with the Times in 2019, the writer of Fast 800 said of his living situation: "When we left Fulham, west London, for Buckinghamshire in 1999, I almost wept when the removals van left with all our stuff.

"With four children, my wife, Clare (also a doctor), and I thought we should go somewhere with decent grammar schools. Initially, I missed London, but now we love it – and the friends we have made here. And I don’t miss being woken by the thump of beer barrels at 6 am outside the pub opposite."

A home with a legacy

Speaking about the hilltop property itself, Michael has also previously divulged its (rather famous) previous residents. "It's the rambling half of a grand home, built by the Cadbury family in 1905," he revealed.

"Ours is the bit that housed the stables and a rather big, strange room we call the squash court; it's ideal for teenage parties, well soundproofed and almost indestructible."

It is a home far removed from London life, though he once admitted he and Clare's riverside home in Fulham, which they purchased at the height of the property boom in 1987, was their worst property purchase.

"We sold it seven years later for slightly less than we paid for it. We then bought a bigger house in Fulham and sold it five years later for a decent profit. If we had held on to it, it would now be worth squillions. Or would have been a year ago," he explained.

Empty nesting

Though the late star was an empty nester alongside his wife prior to his tragic death, he once said that the home was somewhere his children could come back to.

"I was worried I was going to miss them, but they roll back a lot to visit their friends," Michael said of his children. "The cupboards are still overflowing with all their stuff – at some point, we’ll get a huge skip and clear it all out."

The house is also where the creator of the 5:2 diet would work, as he had a small study off the side of the house, which he once described as "quite isolated and quiet".