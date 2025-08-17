Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick may be recognized as one of the staple celebrity couples in the New York City scene, but the pair primarily lead their lives at their home in Sharon, Connecticut.

Kevin, 67, and Kyra, 59, own a 40-acre farm outside the hustle of NYC that've retreated to often since the 1980s, although they also own a home in Manhattan and used to own one in Los Angeles.

In a new video shared by Kyra on social media, the couple quickly got fans gushing over one specific aspect of their home – their porch. Take a look at it below…

WATCH: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick put their Connecticut farm home on display

"Time to joke around with the hubby!" she captioned the clip, in which she and Kevin went back and forth trying to tell each other cheesy jokes while eating corn on the cob on their stunning porch, overlooking their expansive property.

"Love the porch and you both of course," one fan commented, with another similarly adding: "Love the porch...you guys are such laid back fun! Thank you for sharing…," and a third also saying: "Kevin's is the best! Hahaha. Meantime, love your screened porch — that’s my dream porch!"