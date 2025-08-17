Christina Hendricks unveils unbelievable make-over inside eclectic Los Angeles home — photos

Christina Hendricks is not afraid to take back some design decisions — even if it takes her a while to do so.

The Mad Men alum has long shared glimpses inside her eclectic style, which is perfectly represented by her home in Los Angeles.

Her latest glimpse into her home was into her office, and into the decision to redecorate it after hating the paint color it has had for the last decade.

© Instagram Christina completely transformed the space

Christina took to Instagram over the weekend and shared insight into her thought process and how the redecoration unfolded, sharing a round of photos of the space's impressive before and after.

"I JUST WENT FOR IT!" she first announced in her caption. "This office has been this God awful 'magic castle' purple for over ten years and I hated it when I did it and I've hated it ever since. So I FINALLY stopped overthinking it and added layers and layers. One choice informed the next, which informed the next, etc."

"There was no real plan on this one," she went on, adding: "The paper came first, more brown than expected, then I painted the old dresser that I acquired with the purchase of the house in that beautiful #incarnadine @farrowandball red. Which led to bringing in some vintage cinnabar pieces."

© Instagram The space was previously painted purple

Further detailing how more and more tasks began adding up, she continued: "But I quickly realized I needed to color drench the molding and baseboards before the paper went up or it would look choppy. Got everything up and realized I had to do the ceiling too. Had to be done."

Then things finally started coming together. She wrote: "And that made the chandelier that's been there 15 years stand out for the first time! Then I found this incredible reproduction fabric downtown in the fabric district that mimicked 1930s chinoiserie prints for the drapes and added soft lacey sheers for even more romance. The snake mirror never felt right in my hallway but pulled this room together in its new home perfectly along with lamps shopped from other rooms in the house."

© Instagram The actress added plenty of texture

"And lastly… my old reupholstery trick. Found vintage red floral fabric on @etsy and @leejofa for the back of the chairs. Now the room is a dream."

"Gives me #dianavreeland vibes. I can't get enough of the drama. Chinoiserierooms. Homemakeover. Actressinteriordecorator. Dramaticoffices. Opiumdenoffice. Layeredprints. Moreismore," she concluded.

© Getty Images With her husband George in January 2024

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the epic make-over, with one writing: "A whole new room!!!" as others followed suit with: "Yes, Diana V! Yes, bold, bountiful, beautiful layers and details. Yes, yes, yes," and: "It's absolutely gorgeous, I love it," as well as: "This is a DREAM!"

In addition to her home in Los Angeles, Christina also reportedly has an apartment in New York City. She has been married to camera operator George Bianchini since last year.