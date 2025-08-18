Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles issues warning to Sandringham home visitors as professionals step in
The Prince of Wales' father has warned of a wildlife-related issue at the royal residence in Norfolk, which covers approximately 30,000 square feet.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills" event hosted by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust at Lancaster House© Getty Images
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
27 minutes ago
The King has issued a warning to visitors of Sandringham, his royal residence in Norfolk, due to a wildlife issue at the grounds.

"Please be aware that wasp activity is currently high in this area. Thank you," a notice attached to a set of bins on the site read. A beekeeper, who presumably will manage Sandringham's wasp population, was also photographed on the land in a full sting-proof suit.

The pest control man wearing white suit© Bav Media
The pest control man was called to Sandringham in Norfolk to remove wasp nests

Wasp stings can be dangerous, especially for those with allergies. The NHS advises that if there's nothing in your skin after being stung by a wasp, to should wash your skin with soap and water to help lower the chance of infection, and the sting should get better in a few days. 

In the UK, the population of wasps is generally higher as warm conditions allow wasp colonies to thrive, and the insects can be attracted to food that is left outside, hence the royal's warning on the bins at his property.

Not only has the monarch warned visitors about the wasp problem, but he was sealed off rubbish bins after the estate was plagued by swarms of wasps.

Warning signs against wasps on set of bins© Bav Media
Warning signs have been displayed around Sandringham Estate in Norfolk after the increase in wasps in the area

Another set of bins has been covered in cloth due to the severity of the issue. Last month, King Charles had to call in pest control to deal with at least three wasp nests at the Royal Stud in Sandringham, where he keeps his racehorses.

A popular spot

Sandringham House and garden are open to the public seven days a week from March to October, making it a popular tourist spot for families during the summer holidays.

It is also situated in leafy Norfolk, which HELLO!'s Digital Travel Editor, Francesca Shillcock, says is the epitome of a British summer oasis.

Aerial view of Sandringham© Getty Images
The home is on the Sandringham estate

"My grandparents grew up in King's Lynn, about 20 minutes by car to the Sandringham Estate, and one of my fondest memories was spending time walking around the beautiful gardens, admiring ducklings, and then grabbing cake in the café!," Francesca says of Norfolk.

Queen Elizabeth II (1926 - 2022) on the 30th anniversary of her reign, with her husband Prince Philip (1921 - 2021) on their estate at Sandringham House, Norfolk, 4th February 1982. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)© Getty Images
The King's late parents also used to spend time at Sandringham

"Since we visited them in Norfolk pretty often, it holds a special place for me, and I will always say that Wells-next-the-Sea and Holkham beaches are some of the best beaches ever.

King Charles III attends the Sunday service at the Church of St Mary the Virgin, close to the Sandringham Estate on January 26, 2025 in Flitcham, England© Getty Images
King Charles goes to Sandringham for Christmas

"The landscape looks as if it goes on for days, and the sand dunes are endlessly fun to run through (and hide in!) as a family. There are also fabulous walks, particularly close to Holkham, as it's part of the National Nature Reserve, meaning it has plenty of greenery and wildlife. It's also dog and horse-friendly." We get why Charles is so at home there!

What is Sandringham like?

Aside from the wasp issue, Sandringham is one of the royal family's most beloved (and most beautiful) properties. It is where the royals, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William, spend Christmas.

Sandringham House© Getty
The estate also includes 60-acres of gardens

The house itself covers approximately 30,000 square feet, while the additional smaller structures on the estate are estimated to cover around 70,000 to 80,500 square feet. The home is a Grade II listed building which has been in public records since as early as the Domesday Book of 1086.

Catherine, Princess of Walesm Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince George of Wales attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2024 in Sandringham, Norfolk© Getty
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince George attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church

Inside, you'll find a whole host of state rooms, the ballroom, offices, and staff quarters, and while only the main eight ground-floor rooms inside Sandringham House are accessible to the public, the property is said to feature over 100 rooms in total.

