King Charles' home to undergo major change by summer – details

King Charles and Queen Camilla's country retreat, Sandringham Estate, will undergo a major change ahead of summer. In a new announcement issued on social media, the property's Instagram account stated that the Lower Maze Garden is officially in development.

Revealing a glimpse of the project in a new video, the caption explained: "Set to adjoin the Topiary Garden which was added to the West Lawn last year, work is now underway to complete the Lower Maze Garden. Adding another formal aspect and horticultural dimension for visitors to enjoy, this Garden is due for completion in Summer 2024.

"Thank you to @schooloftraditionalarts @landformuk for their input and assistance with planning and designing."

The monarch's Norfolk base – which sits upon an 8,000-hectare estate – is home to a working farm, sprawling gardens, royal parkland and rental properties, as well as Sandringham House.

It also serves as the Royal Family's choice of residence each Christmas, with Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne and more joining King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25.

Sandringham was also a particular favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who would stay there from December to February each year.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, former royal butler Grant Harrold recalled: "I very quickly became aware that Sandringham was one of the late Queen's favourite homes and actually, the King loves Sandringham as well."

Revealing what it's really like inside, Grant noted: "It's quite a strange house. It's almost going back in time when you walk around it. And the fact the family live there, you almost, it feels a bit like a museum."

Reflecting on one particular visit to the royal property, the butler suggested that Sandringham might even be "haunted."

"I found it one of the most haunted homes, if you can imagine. I don't know that I ever saw anything but used to get quite spooked quite easily," he said.

"But the weirdest thing that ever happened. I remember one night waking up in my room and without a word of a lie I could see the silhouette of a man at the end of my bed and he was just staring directly at me and I froze.

"I absolutely froze and I wanted to scream and I couldn't because the king's bed was underneath me. There wasn't a panic but there was nothing I could do. And I just thought, 'Don't move and it will disappear.' It didn't disappear. It walked over to the corner, but the weirdest part of this story is it then opened the door of my room and closed the door – talk about manners."