King Charles opens doors to scenic cottage on Sandringham

King Charles will soon be enjoying his summer break, and while the monarch will likely be enjoying it in Scotland, the Waleses typically spend part of their holidays in Norfolk.

The most famous royal residence in the county is Sandringham, where the family typically spends the Christmas break. The grounds of Sandringham are currently open to the public, however, the grounds are also open to several private properties, including The Gardens House.

In the past week, the gorgeous property has gone on sale, with Sandringham and villa rentals firm, Oliver's Travels, confirming the news. A post read: "Encircled by towering pines and edged by centuries-old estate walls, The Gardens House rests within the heart of Sandringham's royal grounds.

"Once home to the Estate's head gardener, this handsome brick residence now offers guests a rare invitation to experience the quiet rhythm of life on one of Britain's most storied country estates.

"Whether for a family gathering or a peaceful rural escape, The Gardens House offers a stay that is both rich in history and quietly luxurious, and where every window frames a view worth pausing for."

© Getty Images The home is on the Sandringham estate

The photos gave a glimpse inside and outside the property, which boasts an outdoor dining space, a gorgeous king-sized double bed and warm interiors.

Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Homes Editor, commented: "This holiday rental sits on the Sandringham Estate so you'll be sharing the same idyllic walks as the royals. Inside, the charming interiors are so welcoming, and very on trend for 2025 – farmhouse chic!

© Getty Images William and Kate often visit Norfolk over the summer break

"The open-shelving and Belfast sink in the kitchen and use of layered lighting with multiple lamps throughout make this a relaxed and cosy home-from-home."

Recent announcement

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the estate would be closing for a week at the end of the month. A new post read: "A friendly reminder that Sandringham House and Gardens will be closed for visits from this Sunday 20th July to Tuesday 29th July."

The caption on the photo also read: "While the House and Gardens take a short break, don't forget the rest of The Estate remains open for you to enjoy!

© Getty Sandringham will be temporarily closed to the public this month

"Our Sandringham Restaurant in the courtyard, along with The Shop, will be ready to welcome you, and The Royal Parkland is perfect for a summer stroll. We look forward to welcoming you back to The House and Gardens soon!"

It was not explained why the property would be closed for that time period, leaving us to guess if maintenance works are taking place.

© Bav Media Will you be visiting the property?

Sandringham House is usually open from 10am with last admissions at 3pm, and tickets to tour the eight main rooms start from £25 per person if booked online. Visitors can also opt for a garden-only ticket from £15.