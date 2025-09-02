Is your daily cleaning routine effective? What experts say about natural, pet safe products

There is nothing quite like the smell of a clean home, and keeping an abode pristine and bursting with a lovely scent doesn't need to come at the cost of harsh chemicals. These days, more people than ever are investing in natural cleaning products that genuinely keep surfaces free of germs and bacteria, without clogging homes full of artificial chemicals and substances. There are many reasons why people are veering away from the chemicals; some are environmental, while others are for the sake of our overall health. But are they worth the hype?

The 'clean' home products are surging in popularity

With brands like Neat and Purdy & Figg rising in popularity (the latter of which is a staple in my home), it's clear that there is a trend for 'clean' cleaning products. Clara Challoner Walker is a chemist and founder of Cosy Cottage, a brand that has a line-up of biodegradable Multi Surface Eco-Spray cleaning products, and explains why more homeowners are moving away from traditional chemicals.

One reason, Clara notes, is the eco-friendly nature of natural products. "The harsh chemicals used in many commercial cleaning products are harmful to the environment as they do not biodegrade quickly and can last for many years when washed down the drain, polluting our waterways. These chemicals include synthetic surfactants, artificial colours and fragrances and Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS), which is used in foaming products."

Not only that, but Clara also explains that commercial and chemical-filled products can have an impact on our health. "They can also be harmful to us, our pets and our children when breathed in or ingested, which can happen when we are cleaning or if residue is left behind in the air or on surfaces."

Do they really work?

While non-chemical products have benefits to the environment and our health, many might be wondering if they're sufficient for cleaning. Clara explains that the natural fragrance is a big selling point, but they also get the job done. "To deliver the desired cleaning power, we need to select essential oils such as lemongrass, lavender and sweet orange, that have been scientifically proven to have antibacterial, degreasing and antimicrobial properties," she told HELLO!.

© Getty Images More homeowners are moving away from traditional chemicals and embracing natural cleaning products

"But essential oils alone are unlikely to be effective enough, they need to work in combination with a surfactant as this provides the real cleaning action. Choose products made with natural biosurfactants, these clean more effectively at lower concentrations than the synthetic kind and are readily biodegradable, meaning they should dissolve within 24 hours when washed down the sink."

She adds: "Rooted in centuries-old wisdom, we know that oils such as orange and lemongrass can cut through grease, while lavender and bergamot deter pests such as fruit flies and bluebottles. Sweet Orange and Bergamot is perfect for the Autumn and Winter as it is a comforting, warm fragrance, which can make your home even more inviting – great for when a flurry of guests pop by."

Why they're better for homeowner and pet health

We might think that using harsh chemicals when cleaning is the best way to ensure our homes are free of germs and bacteria and helping the health of us and our pets. However, Clara notes it can have the opposite effect.

"Heavy artificial detergents and bleach are poisonous for pets and so great care must be taken - it's best to avoid them, particularly on floors and surfaces that pets can reach to ensure pets do not lick the residue of cleaning products. If using essential oil-based cleaners, check they are naturally-produced and in safe concentrations."

© Getty Images Natural cleaning products are better for the environment, our health and protecting our pets

Regarding our skin health, Clara explains: "Some of the most common skin irritants reported to Allergy UK are artificial detergents and products with artificial surfactants. I work with Holiferm, based in the North West of England, which has developed biosurfactants made wholly from naturally fermented locally-grown plants. Biosurfactants are a game changer when it comes to creating skincare and cleaning products as they are more effective cleansers but are far kinder to our skin and also to our planet."

She adds: "Since launching our Multi Surface Eco-Spray, we have received so much positive feedback from customers who wanted to switch to natural cleaners without compromising on cleaning power and the ability to freshen their homes. Fragrance is a hugely important when cleaning and in recent years we have seen the market for more complex and sophisticated scents grow. While there are a number of popular brands that have developed cleaning products that simply perfume the home, we have deliberately selected essential oils that not only smell sweet but make the product more effective."