Flies hate these 5 plants – put them in your kitchen tonight to keep bugs out

As we endure yet another heatwave, we’re once again caught in the timeless battle of keeping the windows open for a hopeful breeze of cool air while desperately trying to keep the bugs at bay. Like most of Britain, you’re likely at your wits end dealing with Raid spray, plastic fly swats, and desperately trying to shoo flies off your summer fruit bowl.

Fortunately, there are some known houseplants that flies are not particularly big fans of, that can help deter them from your kitchen – and some of these may surprise you. While not only keeping invasive insects at bay, these plants will bring vibrant greenery to your kitchen – and have other excellent uses to help curate your pest-free summer vibe.

Basil

© Getty Images

Basil’s strong, aromatic scent is a natural fly deterrent, and makes the perfect addition to your kitchen windowsill. The herb thrives in sunny environments, and its strong fragrance overwhelms flies, keeping them at bay without the need for chemical sprays around your food. Plus, having basil on hand means you can easily add a fragrant touch to your pasta dishes and salads, perfect for a sun-dappled garden dinner the Italian way.

Lavender

© Getty Images

A well known insect repellent, it’s an added bonus that this plant looks so beautiful. While its fragrant scent has calming properties to humans, flies are known to dislike the smell. Try placing a plant near your kitchen window or door, to help reduce the number of flying pests entering your home. Beyond its practical uses, the scent of lavender can elevate your kitchen atmosphere, and the flowers can be dried and used in scent sachets or homemade cleaning products.

Mint

© Getty Images

Another powerhouse plant when it comes to repelling unwanted insects, with flies finding its crisp aroma repugnant, making them less likely to buzz around your kitchen. You can place mint near windows and doorways, and also crush the leaves to help release their scent more potently. Consider also placing dried mint leaves in muslin or cotton bags around your kitchen strategically. Often also used for teas and garnishes, mint is extremely easy to care for and fast-growing, making it an ideal option to tackle flies quickly.

Marigolds

© Getty Images

Marigolds aren’t just cheerful, low-maintenance flowers – they’re also incredibly effective at repelling flies. Their musky scent can deter many flying insects, from flies to mosquitoes, and they can act as a natural barrier while adding a splash of colour to your kitchen. You can also place freshly cut blooms in a vase or steep dried petals in hot water to make a DIY repellent spray, and lightly mist windowsills, doorframes, and surfaces where flies are a problem.

Rosemary

© Getty Images

The woody fragrance of rosemary is not only delightfully summery, but also effective at deterring flies. As well as growing the hardy herb on your windowsill, you can also burn rosemary sprigs to create a smoke that drives flies away. On top of its insect-repelling qualities, rosemary is handy for seasoning meats and garnishing homemade bread.