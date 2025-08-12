I'm a professional cleaner - here are the 'germ zones' to tackle before moving into your uni flat

Is there anything more exciting for a young adult than moving into their first proper apartment away from home?

While many freshers in the UK opt for communal living in halls of residence, typically found on university campuses, when it comes to their second and final years, they often venture out to find shared housing with their pals.

Cue house parties, heightened independence and that sweet, sweet smell of freedom.

What's not so sweet, however, is the smell of a student's house. Yikes.

Students get a bad rep for living in untidy and unhygienic digs, and any parent of a university student who has visited their temporary home will know all too well how they often have to swallow their pride and hold their noses from time to time.

Fortunately, there are plenty of simple and effective ways to clean your student accommodation regularly to keep it in pristine condition while you embark on this formative journey into adulthood. Oh, and to stop your parents nagging you!

We spoke to cleaning experts who offered their top tips. So you'll be living in a gorgeously clean-smelling home that everyone on your course will want to hang out in!

© Getty Images Moving in with your friends while studying is a formative experience as a young adult

How to properly clean a student flat to avoid 'germ zones'

According to Lexi Brown, Product Manager at True Fresh, the trick is all in the preparation.

While many will know cleaning is essential before setting up camp in your new abode, some others might assume that a landlord will sort a professional clean beforehand.

This is often mandatory, but don't necessarily rely on it. Get stuck in and ensure it's cleaned to your own personal standards – a double clean never hurt anybody!

© iStock Deep cleaning your flat from top to bottom is your starting point before moving in

"Before unpacking, start with a deep clean. Use cleaning wipes to clean all surfaces, especially those most likely to be touched, such as light switches, handles, surfaces and bathroom fixtures. Although the space may be clean, the step would help to ensure that you have a clean start," Lexi notes.

She also explains that problem areas are ones to target first.

"Pay more attention to kitchens and bathrooms, they are the greatest zones for germs. Sanitise countertops, wipe the insides of their cupboards and wash the sink, then put food or toiletries inside."

© Getty Images Kitchens are considered 'germ zones' by experts

Look out for 'hidden areas' of student flats that need more attention

After cleaning all the rooms and giving the kitchen and bathroom extra care, you might think 'job done', but Lexi also highlights that being aware of hidden areas to target is crucial.

"Checking behind wardrobes, washing machines, beds, and furniture is important as excess dust may cause allergies and therefore, a speedy vacuuming or wipe-down is detrimental."

Lexi also explained that choosing student-friendly products and multi-use consumable goods will not only be extremely handy for the young 'uns to keep on top of their cleaning, but they'll be easy on the wallet.

Kitchens and bathrooms are priority areas

"By using cloths and cleaners that can be used on different surfaces, you will save space and money. At True Fresh, we also suggest the use of plant-based cleansers that are acceptable, efficient, and will not produce the powerful smells of chemicals."

Alex Rorrison-Leech, Cleaning Expert at Marigold agrees.

"With an essentials cleaning arsenal in hand, as breeding grounds for bacteria, the bathroom and kitchen should be the top priority before you start unpacking anything.

"Your must-haves should include; a pair of triple-layered Extra Life Marigold Kitchen Gloves to protect your hands, an all-purpose cleaner, degreaser, washing up liquid, microfibre cloths, scrub brush or sponge, a good quality mop."

Marigolds Gloves are an essential item in your cleaning arsenal

Tidy flat, tidy mind

If you ask us, a clean and organised environment is only going to emphasise a clean and tidy mindset, which is exactly what you need when furiously writing essays or powering through a reading list before an important exam.

Lexi adds: "Organise a quick cleaning regimen of 10 minutes every other day to keep the space from getting out of control and make cleaning up not a marathon experience.

"This is not only because a neat apartment makes a good appearance, but also because a clean environment promotes positive mentation and performance, something that is relevant among the first-year students who live away, or apart, with their families."

© Shutterstock / Ground Picture Keeping a cleaning rota between your friends and flatmates will ensure your place is tidy and the load is shared

Keeping on top of the cleanliness can feel like a task, but if you share a rota with your flatmates, it can ease the load.

Clare Bolland, cleaning expert for Vileda at Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions, says: "That first deep clean is vital however, along with a daily wipe down of high use areas such as kitchen worksurfaces, if you've got flat-mates, agreeing a cleaning rota can really help keep the arguments and the germs at bay.

"What's more, keeping on top of the cleaning will give you the best chance of getting your deposit back at the end of the year!"