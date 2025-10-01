Prince William and Princess Kate's protective 'ha-ha wall' at new home

Prince William and Princess Kate have caused a stir recently with the security measures their team have had to install around the perimeter of their brand-new estate. But there's a special feature already created at their new home, Forest Lodge, a ha-ha wall, which provides an element of security but is cleverly made to not compromise the surrounding views. Discover what this is…

What is a ha-ha wall?

The National Trust website explains the type of wall: "A ha-ha is a type of sunken fence that was commonly used in landscaped gardens and parks in the 18th century. The point of the ha-ha was to give the viewer of the garden the illusion of an unbroken, continuous rolling lawn, whilst providing boundaries for grazing livestock." So, where does it get its unique name from? Well, while it is not fully known, some say that should you unexpectedly come across this concealed feature and perhaps trip, you may exclaim: "Ha ha."

It's unknown if the Wales family are planning to have any animals other than their pet dogs, but we're sure the wall will not get in the way of garden playtime for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Luckily, the family's views will be uninterrupted, and their new property is surrounded by gorgeous rolling hills.

A fresh start

It was confirmed in August that the family would be moving into Forest Lodge from nearby Adelaide Cottage by the end of the year. "Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind," a source told HELLO!'s Tracy Schaverien. "They are looking forward to creating many happy family memories in their new home."

The Waleses first moved into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in the summer of 2022, and it was just before Queen Elizabeth II's death. It was thought that the family were looking forward to being close to Her Majesty when she was living at Windsor Castle, so that was a major blow. Since then, Princess Kate has battled cancer, so it has been a tough time for her and her family.



Sporting feature

As well as having more space in their new property, there's an impressive feature in the grounds that the family will all enjoy – a tennis court! Princess Kate is a huge fan of the sport, and it looks like her children are following in her footsteps too, so we're sure there will be tournaments outside come summertime.