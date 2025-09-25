Prince William and Princess Kate's 'unhappy memories' at Adelaide Cottage

In August, it was confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move from Adelaide Cottage to the much larger Forest Lodge by the end of the year. The royal couple, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are no doubt looking forward to their move into the impressive property. As well as excitement for a new place, the move brings with it a chance for a fresh start as the couple are said to be keen to leave behind "unhappy memories".

"Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind,” a source told HELLO!'s Tracy Schaverien. "They are looking forward to creating many happy family memories in their new home." The bad memories being Kate's cancer journey, as she had her diagnosis and treatment while residing at Adelaide Cottage. Also, the family had only just moved into the property, near to where Queen Elizabeth II was living inside Windsor Castle, when she passed away.

© Shutterstock The family are leaving Adelaide Cottage behind

The big move announcement

Kensington Palace confirmed the news of the relocation with a statement that read: "The Wales family will move house later this year." Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, explained why the new property is thought to be their "forever home." "The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements. Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace," she said.

© Getty Images Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, 2018.

As well as having bags more space, there's an impressive feature in the grounds that the family will all enjoy – a tennis court! Princess Kate is a huge fan of the sport, and it looks like her children are following in her footsteps too. Kate previously revealed that her son George took up tennis in 2017, when he was just four years old, and Louis enjoys pretending to be a ball boy. Kate's daughter, Charlotte, has been seen alongside her royal mother inside the box at Wimbledon, soaking up the prestigious competition.

© Getty Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte together at Wimbledon

The red-brick property, with Grade II-listed status, is also conveniently located for the family to enjoy outdoor pursuits like walking and cycling. It is right next to Cranbourne Park, an expanse of greenery that has 4.5-star reviews on Google.