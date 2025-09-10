Prince William and Princess Kate to embrace 'sporty' family passion at private new home

The Prince and Princess of Wales are no doubt incredibly excited for their big move into Forest Lodge after deciding to leave their humble four-bed home, Adelaide Cottage, behind. It hasn't been announced exactly when the royal couple, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will actually make the relocation, which is three miles down the road, but it is believed to be at the end of the year. Not only will the family have a lot more space to enjoy as it's an eight-bed property, there's an extra special feature in the grounds that the family will adore… a tennis court!

© Getty Princess Kate pictured playing tennis

We know that Princess Kate is a big tennis fan – she loves the sport and she's a Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Her royal role has meant she's been lucky enough to play with some major tennis stars like Roger Federer and Emma Raducanu, and the latter even praised the mum-of-three's "incredible forehand". But it's not just Kate who loves a game of tennis – it would be a full-on family affair.

Royal children's shared passion

© Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Kate previously revealed that her son George took up tennis in 2017, when he was just four years old. Roger Federer even helped George with his technique at their private court located on their country estate in Norfolk. Speaking about the experience, Roger said: "He’s a cute boy. I love to see they’re into tennis or into sport. His mum has always enjoyed tennis. I hope he’ll stay the same in a few years’ time and this is not just an in-the-moment situation."

Prince Harry exclusive HELLO! chief content officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon had the privilege of interviewing Prince Harry at last night's WellChild Awards, and you can discover her three takeaways from the interview over on The HELLO! Royal Club by clicking on the button below. After watching the video, you can also take part in a poll asking which of Sophie’s three observations you find the most surprising. READ THE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW HERE

It is also believed that their only daughter, Princess Charlotte, is a fan of the sport too. She did, after all, spend time in the Royal Box at Wimbledon this year, getting a live look at the action on court. Although Prince Louis has yet to attend the annual tennis tournament, he's already interested. The Princess of Wales told a Wimbledon ball boy that Louis practices standing like one of them while she plays. Ball boy Joel, then 16, said: "He tries to practice the standing and staying serious, like us."

WATCH: Discover the royal home William and Kate are leaving behind

The great outdoors

© Getty Images Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, 2018, has gorgeous surroundings

As well as tennis, the family also love being outside walking in nature, and their new abode is the perfect spot for this. The red-brick property, with Grade II-listed status, sits in a unique position, surrounded by stunning parkland, and it is next to Cranbourne Park, an expanse of greenery that has 4.5-star reviews on Google. The Windsor Great Park, in general, is an incredible place to spend time, with woodland areas, play parks and cycle routes.

