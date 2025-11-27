I'm a Celebrity's Tom Read Wilson's surprising living quarters revealed

Tom Read Wilson has caused confusion while in the Australian jungle appearing on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! as he has revealed an alternative accent – which couldn't be more different from his usual refined tone. Instead, Tom playfully slipped into an Essex dialect, dropping to a lower tone entirely, much to the amusement of his fellow campmates. Everyone seemed so surprised that he could talk like that – and what else may surprise them is his private home…

With such a plummy accent, impeccable posture and a high-class lifestyle, one may assume that the star resides in some sort of stately manor, however, the reality is a little more lowkey.

Tom has previously revealed snippets of his open-plan, modern sanctuary in London on Instagram, including his green sofa and bold artwork.

Tom has a statement piece of art on the wall

There's a cosy corner where the TV star sits to do his 'Word of the day' videos. Behind him is a huge image of playwright Noël Coward, and we can only assume that this is an inspirational figure for wordsmith Tom. The star sits at a dark wooden table to talk to the camera and dried flowers are just visible in the frame, a sweet addition that adds a touch of personality to his space.

A mirror can be seen behind Tom

A different angle of the room shows it has a long, vintage-style mirror hanging on the wall. A glimpse of the room next to it can be seen through the doorway, including its wooden floors, patterned rug and built in wardrobes.

Tom has a small but perfectly formed living area

When Tom was filming one day, he sat on his green sofa, revealing the wood-topped breakfast bar in the room, which is where he films his 'Word of the day'. The island has breakfast stools neatly tucked underneath. This image gives a good look at the size of Tom's flat – quite humble, really!

Is that Tom's real voice?

After Tom lowered his tone in the celebrity jungle, fans were perplexed, and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their confusion. "Which voice is the real Tom?" one asked.

Celebs Go Dating co-star Anna Williamson has clarified that the posh one is indeed Tom's real accent. "It's probably the most common question everybody says, 'Does he really talk like that?'" she revealed to ITV's Lorraine Kelly. "I can now clarify, absolutely, Tom Read Wilson speaks like that. That is not an act!"

Tom's mother, Juliette Cheeseman, spoke about her son's impressive vocabulary to the Daily Mail: "He's very articulate. He was born with a dictionary in his mouth. His father is an English teacher, so that's where he gets it from."

She added: "He doesn't get it from me, unfortunately. But he's always been like that, which is great. Sometimes I don't understand what he says! But it's good."

Perhaps his I'm a Celebrity campmates will leave with a better vocabulary as well as conquering their fears on the hit ITV show.