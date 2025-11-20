Shirlie Kemp keeps busy with home transformation while husband Martin is in the jungle

While Martin Kemp is busy keeping bugs and beasties away in the I'm a Celebrity… jungle, his wife, Shirlie Kemp, is keeping herself occupied with her favourite pastime – making their home look lovely.

Shirlie, who documents all of her projects at home on Instagram, took to her account to share the transformation she's performed on her greenhouse – and it is quite something!

In a video taken while the snow was falling on Wednesday, Shirley's greenhouse looked more magical than ever. Captioning the video, she wrote: "And on cue, as I started to decorate the greenhouse, it started snowing before I even put the lights on the tree." Watch the clip below...

The flurries of snow certainly added to the charm of her decorations, which saw the Pepsi and Shirlie icon drape foliage and fairy lights around the glass house, with a wicker reindeer standing watch outside.

Inside, she placed ferns and pinecones on every surface, with a Christmas tree standing proudly on one end, with Shirlie's followers quick to heap praise on her project, calling it "magical" and "wonderful".

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp has been keeping busy while her husband Martin is in the I'm a Celebrity... jungle

While we have come to expect celebrities to go all out when it comes to adding festive décor to their homes, this is the first time we've seen someone add a magical edge to their greenhouse, but HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, understands why decking our outdoor spaces has an appeal.

"More and more we’re seeing people extend their living spaces with garden rooms, external offices and outbuildings. Shirlie has taken her festive decorations all the way out to her beloved greenhouse, and I applaud this commitment to the season!"

© Instagram Shirlie is rooting for Martin while he is in the I'm a Celebrity... camp

Noting that even without outhouses akin to the Kemp's, we can still spread Christmas cheer throughout our homes, Rachel adds: "I'd suggest decorating any area where you like to spend time so you can bring a bit of joy to your life. Even if it's a string of lights around your work-from-home computer screen or a mini Christmas tree on your kitchen side - say hello to Christmas around every corner."

With the jungle not the most festive place to be, we bet Martin will be delighted to see the joy Shirlie has spread to the greenhouse in his absence.

Shirlie and Martin's home renovation journey

Longtime followers of Shirlie will be used to her home updates, with the Kemps documenting their renovations over the last four years since they bought a "doer-upper" Victorian home. The couple gutted the house and garden completely and transformed it into a home they had always dreamed of - and it seems they have more than achieved that dream, with Shirlie telling HELLO!: "We took an old house that was completely run down, and we knocked every single wall and ceiling down that you can imagine, and we rebuilt something that would be perfect for us. That is what we have now and what we're doing now is just finishing touches.

© Instagram Shirlie and Martin Kemp at their home at Christmas time

"That was always something that we spoke about when we were moving from house to house. We tried new houses and old houses, but we always said we'd love to find something we could do from scratch. And that is what happened, that was the ultimate dream."