Coleen Rooney's festive change at £20m Cheshire mansion after return home

After returning home from warm Australia, I'm a Celebrity star Coleen Rooney jumped straight back into the cold winter weather in the UK and embraced the festive spirit.

Her husband Wayne and their sons Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass, six, had revealed their Christmas makeover at their £20 million Cheshire mansion in her absence. Recycling their usual frosty white decorations, the Rooneys had topped the fir trees with twinkly fairy lights, embellished silver baubles, glittering crystals, owl ornaments, acorns and white berries.

© Instagram Coleen showed off more neutral snow white Christmas decorations inside her home

Coleen unveiled an unseen area of her festive home as she sat in her dining room. A long table sat underneath a glass ceiling in the centre topped with a large white stag and mini matching silver tree ornaments.

Another large fake fir tree had been placed in the corner of the room. Following the white colour scheme, large round baubles and grey bows were evenly spread across the branches.

© Instagram Coleen's four sons posed inside their festive home while she was filming I'm a Celeb

Either Wayne didn't reveal that part of the home in his previous photos, or Coleen decided to do some further decorating when she returned from her reality TV stint.

She previously admitted she had prepped most of it before she left for the jungle, telling the Daily Mirror: "I think my head before I went in was just to get everything sorted for the kids and get everything done for Christmas.

"I wanted to get out of here so I could just enjoy it."

Coleen and Wayne's home

© Instagram Coleen and Wayne purchased the plot of their home in 2017, where they have built a mansion for their four sons

Wayne and Coleen spent £4 million on the 40-acre plot of land in 2017, and got to work building their six-bedroom home which features an indoor pool and a trophy room dedicated to Wayne's footballing career.

The former Manchester United player now works as manager of Plymouth Argyle Football Club in Devon, which proves to be a long commute from home.

Coleen told The Mirror they didn't want to uproot their kids and move again. "We thought long and hard about [moving] but with the kids it didn't work," she said.

"Kai's now in year 10 and just starting GCSE prep and everything's going well with football, and the other boys are all settled at school, so it didn't seem fair on the children to pick them up and take them away and start in a whole new place."

