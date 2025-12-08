Alan Titchmarsh's £4m home at centre of 'highly problematic' building project in rural village

Alan Titchmarsh has revealed he is moving house and seeking out pastures new – and there might be a newly-uncovered reason why. The gardening icon, 76, is preparing to leave the Hampshire home he has cherished for 23 years, citing a desire to downsize, but a newly uncovered plan for a massive housing development just yards from his fence line suggests a much more contentious reason for the move.

The Love Your Weekend presenter has lived in a gorgeous £4 million farmhouse-style pad in the rural village of Holybourne, near Alton in Hampshire, since 2002 and recently told BBC Gardeners' World magazine why it was time to open a new chapter: "[It's] time to downsize - a little - as those of us of relatively senior years are regularly told we would be wise to do.

Why is Alan Titchmarsh moving house?

"To be honest, we had no plans to move. When you restore an old house and make a garden around it, you pour so much of your heart and soul into it that moving on is bound to be a wrench."

He added: "But when you are knocking on a bit (which I refuse to believe, despite what the numbers tell me), you do muse on the future – a future which I hope will be long and fulfilling.

"Looking after four acres and a Grade II-listed house has been – and still is – a treat beyond measure, but the day will come when it starts to be overwhelming, and I’d rather move on to fresh pastures before that becomes the case."

The new housing development near Alan's home

However, the Daily Mail reported on 7 December that there might be another reason for Alan and his wife Alison to search for a new abode. According to the newspaper, developers plan to build 160 homes just yards from Alan's soon-to-be former home.

Planning documents, which were submitted by developer Redbrown to East Hampshire District Council in July 2025, show that the new housing development would be built on land directly behind the Love Your Garden star's property. The plans are still under consideration.

"With the current housing crisis, there are new estates popping up everywhere to try and alleviate the pressure. While inner cities are already densely populated, housing developers are turning to green belt land to build new houses, and this can have a negative impact on rural residents," HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, tells us. "Not only does it eat up green space but it can also put a strain on local amenities with the increased population. While Alan Titchmarsh hasn’t mentioned the new plans as having swayed his decision, it certainly would have impacted his local surroundings."

A changed landscape near Alan's farmhouse

The development would greatly alter the landscape of the area surrounding Alan's home, which currently consists of open fields and a play area, which would be moved if the proposals are given the green light.

The proposal has received a mixed response from locals after it was revealed that double yellow lines would be painted on roads around the village to prevent congestion with the influx of new residents. However, this parking restriction could put people off visiting local shops.

"We are saying this is disproportionate and this particular site, it's highly problematic," one resident said.

The home Alan leaves behind

Alan will undoubtedly put his gardening skills to good use at his new home (the star trained at Kew before becoming a horticultural journalist and gaining the RHS Victoria Medal of Honour for his career in horticulture), as we know the old pad was a thing of beauty.

The Georgian home, listed for £3.95 million, features 4,768 square feet of airy living space and a grand drawing and kitchen-cum-breakfast room featuring the staple of a farmhouse abode – an Aga. The iconic range cooker is constructed from cast iron and has an 'always-on' design, which creates a warm, cosy feel.

