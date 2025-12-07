Inside Hallmark star Lacey Chabert's $1.9m California home that's Christmas-ready by October

When it comes to the Hallmark Channel's usual Christmas line-up, nary a year goes by at this point without a Lacey Chabert movie, the latest being She's Making a List.

The popular "Queen of Hallmark Christmas Movies" will soon also appear in a Hallmark-Disney collab, and while off-set, she resides in sunny California, you best believe her home is holiday ready as early as can be.

The actress, 43, lives in Tarzana, California with her husband David Nehdar, her longtime boyfriend who she married in 2013. They also share a daughter, now nine-year-old Julia, in a home that, per Variety, they purchased in 2019 for just under $1.9 million.

Leave it to the Hallmark queen, though, to have her home as festive as her movies often are, take a look at some glimpses of Lacey's Californian family home, plus what her daughter thinks of her getting Christmas ready as far back as October in the video below…

WATCH: Lacey Chabert puts up her Christmas decorations in October

© Instagram Early Start Lacey's daughter Julia has recently taken to social media to question why her mom is taking a page out of her Hallmark repertoire too much by going all out for Christmas as early as October

© Instagram Special Touches The Mean Girls star will often match several of her furniture pieces to fit the color palette of her décor, including the red and cream cushions pictured here with her elven vignette

© Instagram All Cozied Up The few larger glimpses we get of the mom-of-one's home show that she enjoys blending cozy white textures like plush rugs and her knit couch fabric with gold accents — and, of course, her giant and opulently decorated tree

© Instagram Getting Crafty As far back as 2021, Lacey has showcased how much of her home's holiday décor is the result of her own ingenuity and craftsmanship, including this rose-gold tinted "Christmas Corner" she created for her then five-year-old daughter