Inside Hallmark star Lacey Chabert's $1.9m California home that's Christmas-ready by October
The Hallmark veteran and Mean Girls star lives with her husband David Nehdar and their daughter Julia, who is no stranger to roasting her mom's décor

Lacey Chabert attends Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas Holiday Celebration at The Grove on November 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
When it comes to the Hallmark Channel's usual Christmas line-up, nary a year goes by at this point without a Lacey Chabert movie, the latest being She's Making a List.

The popular "Queen of Hallmark Christmas Movies" will soon also appear in a Hallmark-Disney collab, and while off-set, she resides in sunny California, you best believe her home is holiday ready as early as can be.

The actress, 43, lives in Tarzana, California with her husband David Nehdar, her longtime boyfriend who she married in 2013. They also share a daughter, now nine-year-old Julia, in a home that, per Variety, they purchased in 2019 for just under $1.9 million.

Leave it to the Hallmark queen, though, to have her home as festive as her movies often are, take a look at some glimpses of Lacey's Californian family home, plus what her daughter thinks of her getting Christmas ready as far back as October in the video below…

WATCH: Lacey Chabert puts up her Christmas decorations in October
Lacey Chabert caught carrying tinsel spikes for Christmas in her home by her daughter Julia, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Early Start

Lacey's daughter Julia has recently taken to social media to question why her mom is taking a page out of her Hallmark repertoire too much by going all out for Christmas as early as October

Lacey Chabert's Christmas vignette with elves and a wagon beside cushions, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Special Touches

The Mean Girls star will often match several of her furniture pieces to fit the color palette of her décor, including the red and cream cushions pictured here with her elven vignette

Lacey Chabert poses for a promotional photograph in her home during Christmas time, shared on Instagram© Instagram

All Cozied Up

The few larger glimpses we get of the mom-of-one's home show that she enjoys blending cozy white textures like plush rugs and her knit couch fabric with gold accents — and, of course, her giant and opulently decorated tree

Lacey Chabert films a "Christmas corner" created for her daughter Julia in their home, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Getting Crafty

As far back as 2021, Lacey has showcased how much of her home's holiday décor is the result of her own ingenuity and craftsmanship, including this rose-gold tinted "Christmas Corner" she created for her then five-year-old daughter

Lacey Chabert's home renovation project, an outdoor seating area, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Beyond the Season

It's not just about the season, though, as other photos from the home showcase its lush greenery and the sunny surroundings, including this snap of an outdoor seating area that the star made herself as part of a home renovation project

