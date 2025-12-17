King Charles' Christmas hosting hack I'll be copying this year

It's just over a week until Christmas Day, and if, like me, you're going to be hosting, then you may be looking for some last-minute cheats - things like how to get the perfect fluffy roasters and the best festive cocktails. As a Homes Editor, I'm particularly excited by a fast-track hack to elevate my Christmas table – and it is royal-approved!



On Tuesday, Dumfries House in Scotland shared a video revealing their expert method for Christmas tree-shaped napkins that will make the cutest addition to your festive dining table display. Assistant Duty Manager at the property, Gavin, was seen perfectly folding a cloth napkin to create a mini tree and as well as floods of likes, the clip garnered comments like "brilliant" and "master". While it may look like a perfectly polished hospitality skill, I tried it out for myself, and I was pleasantly surprised!

Christmas tree napkins tried and tested

I simply followed the step-by-step video, with easy folds, and in under a minute, I had aced my first one. You can do your entire dining table in less than five minutes. The team chose to add a little mince pie on top, and I opted for a chocolate coin. I'd suggest that a little star chocolate would be the perfect option, but the choice is yours!

The napkins were surprisingly easy A quick table display

I was really impressed by how chic they turned out - and I think my guests will love them too. My one top tip to nail the look would be to make sure that your napkins are as flat as possible to aid with the folding – you may even need to give them a little iron. If you don't have cloth napkins, this would also work with paper ones too, as you can get so many cute festive designs in the shops right now.

More about Dumfries House

Dumfries House is a property saved by King Charles 2007, who was then known as Prince Charles. It now forms part of The King's Foundation, a charity set up by the monarch to embrace "traditional skills and [a] sustainable approach to building towns and cities". The house itself is an 18th-century Robert Adam design and is filled with furniture made by Thomas Chippendale. Entry to the estate is free, but house tours start at £16.50.

© The King’s Foundation Dumfries House and gardens in Ayrshire, Scotland

On site, there is also five-star accommodation, including lodge bedrooms and self-catering cottages. Guests are encouraged to enjoy one of the two lounges to relax in or explore the stunning walled garden at leisure. The property has 4.7 stars on Google, and the reviews include glowing comments like: "What a superb place to stay," and: "Wow is all I can say."