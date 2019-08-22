A look inside India Hicks' island paradise home in the Bahamas We're not jealous. Not at all.

OK, can we do a life swap, please? Former model India Hicks lives the most amazing life on the tiny Harbour Island in the Bahamas. The daughter of Lady Pamela Mountbatten and Interior Designer David Nightingale Hicks, she is the first cousin once removed and the goddaughter of Prince Charles – and 678th in line for the British throne. Hotelier, boutique owner and founder of her own lifestyle brand, India is known for her love of style which she displays in her beautiful beachside home. The mother-of-four has shared several photographs of the family's lavish house and grounds on her Instagram page, and we're in love.

Photo credits: Instagram / India Hicks

From lush gardens full of palm trees and bright pink bougainvillaea to white-washed walls and trellises, a stunning swimming pool and luxurious outdoor lounge, India's home is a sanctuary for the whole family.

It's evident she loves to merge the outdoor landscape with her interior design, as plants pop up everywhere – you'll even find whole pineapples as centrepieces on the dinner table.

India writes of her table setting: "David’s homegrown bananas, and then some sugar apples, pineapples, guineps, and asparagus, which don’t go with the Bahamian summer fruit story at all but I shoved them in there regardless."

We adore the snap of India's lounge room with dreamy seascape paintings adorning the walls, huge palm leaves demanding attention in a simple vase and a children's' sweet cushion den occupied by the resident kitty.

India loves to practice yoga and her Instagram is full of idyllic beach snaps of yoga by the sea.

In August, the supermum shared a picture of her children enjoying a spot of scuba diving. She said: "Reunited. My tribe. Minus one, replaced with a godson. There was no cricket or baseball at the small Bahamian school my kids went to but they did learn to scuba dive."

That's it. We're moving.

