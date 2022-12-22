See the historic setting where King Charles will host Christmas for the first time The royals will gather at Sandringham for Christmas

It is set to be a poignant Christmas for the royal family, as not only will it mark their first since the death of the Queen, but it will also mark the first time they have all been able to celebrate together at the Sandringham Estate since 2019.

King Charles has confirmed he will host his first Christmas at the historic estate, where he is expected to be joined by fellow royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

As is tradition, the festivities will get underway on Christmas Eve, when the family reportedly enjoy an afternoon tea in the saloon before exchanging gifts.

The saloon is located at the entrance to the house and spans two floors, with a minstrel's gallery over the entrance that was built to house the band when the space was previously used as a ballroom.

Wooden panelling and ornate columns are among the features of this impressive room, which has a portrait of the Queen hung on one wall, and chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.

The saloon is where the royal family gather for afternoon tea on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Day, the royals will attend church together before returning to Sandringham House for their Christmas dinner – and they have the most beautiful setting to dine in.

The large dining room has been decorated in a striking green colour, which was originally chosen by Queen Mary in 1938 to enhance the display of tapestries on the walls. They include pieces designed to replicate the work of Francisco Goya, a Spanish romantic painter and printmaker, and are perfectly offset by decorative panelling, an open fireplace and luxurious mahogany dining table.

Christmas dinner is served in the dining room

The coronavirus pandemic means that the royal family haven't spent Christmas all together at Sandringham for three years, with Windsor Castle instead playing host to a more intimate dinner in 2020 and 2021.

While King Charles and the Queen Consort are continuing tradition by hosting Christmas at the estate, they will reportedly not be staying there for as long as the Queen used to.

Her Late Majesty would historically stay at Sandringham until early February, so she could privately mark the anniversary of her late father's death. However, King Charles is believed to instead be heading to Birkhall – his estate in Scotland – with wife Camilla. The King will travel there early in the New Year, and will remain there for a number of weeks, the Daily Mail reports.

