Pre-royal homes! Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie & more's humble houses before marriage

Kate's parents' home, Bucklebury Manor

Prior to moving in with Prince William, Princess Kate lived with her sister, Pippa Middleton, in a Chelsea apartment. With three floors and three bedrooms, it was rather impressive and it sold for £1.88 million in September 2019. While not as grand as her future palace abode, it was still a noteworthy residence. Plus, Chelsea is a very sought-after part of London!

Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, bought Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire in 2012. It sits on an 18-acre estate and has seven bedrooms, a tennis court and a swimming pool. This remains Kate's family home, and it's somewhere she regularly visits.