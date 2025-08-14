Eye-watering royal renovation costs revealed – including who spent £369m

£2.4 million

Renovations at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK family home cost the taxpayer £2.4 million, according to the royal accounts. Frogmore Cottage was converted from five separate apartments into an official residence for Prince Harry and Meghan and their son, Prince Archie, in 2019, with the majority of the work completed in the month before he was born.

Significant structural work was required to restore the Grade II-listed property to a single home over a period of six months. Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, who is responsible for royal accounts, said: "The property had not been the subject of work for some years and had already been earmarked for renovation in line with our responsibility to maintain the condition of the occupied royal palaces estate. The Sovereign Grant covered the work undertaken to turn the building into the official residence and home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their new family."

The couple now live stateside in an impressive Montecito mansion, and they have relinquished the lease on Frogmore Cottage. After stepping down as senior royals, they were forced to pay back the costs in full.