Rod Stewart's secret hobby at home is also a major celebrity obsession

From spending time on set to stages, celebrities have the coolest jobs, so what do they do to relax? Orlando Bloom plays Lego and Julia Roberts likes knitting, but did you know there's a very popular hobby that's taken the celeb pack by storm – and that's beekeeping! It's something many members of the royal family like to do, as well as many actors, singers and even an England footballing legend. Read on to learn about Rod Stewart 's 320,000 bees and other celebrity hives…

Can anyone become a beekeeper?

The British Beekeepers Association explains that the size of your garden is key. "A reasonably sized site of at least half an acre is required with a continual supply of food for the bees throughout the spring, summer and autumn together with a source of water," the website reads.

What happens to beehives in the winter?

"Beekeeping is a seasonal hobby," the BBKA site reads. "In the winter, you only need to occasionally check your hives to make sure they have not been disturbed and that the bees have sufficient food stores."

Celebrity beehives

© Getty,Shutterstock The couple have their own hives and give away their honey to friends and family Rod Stewart's beehives The Daily Star has revealed that Rod Stewart has eight hives and a whopping 320,000 bees in the grounds of his Hertfordshire mansion. Rod's wife Penny Lancaster told the publication: "With our mature fruit trees, other native plants and surrounding farmers' land our garden is the perfect home for bees. We have eight hives plus a shed for extracting and storing honey." The singer has two hits with the word honey in the title, so really we should have predicted this hobby was coming!



© Instagram Ed's huge estate is perfect for beekeeping Ed Sheeran's beehives In 2020, Ed made his beekeeping debut online, revealing that he has hives on his 16-acre "Sheeranville" estate. In keeping with the wholesome nature theme, the star has vegetable patches on site and likes to grow his own produce.



Stacey has got her children involved too Stacey Solomon's beehives Someone else who's into homegrown produce and has a love for bees is Loose Women star Stacey Solomon. The mum-of-five has transformed Pickle cottage since living there and one of the things she chose to add was beehives. When Stacey was in the early days of her hobby, she reached out to bee aficionado Sir David Beckham. In an Instagram message, she said to him: "I'm getting a beehive and I know you and Victoria have got bees and they're a big part of your life, so I just wondered if you had any top tips or advice. I'm already regretting sending you this message because I know you'll never see it, or hear it, and if you do, you'll probably think I'm a weirdo." And proof of the mantra: 'If you don't ask, you don't get,' Stacey did get a reply, and she was even sent some of David's signature homegrown honey called BEEUP.



© Instagram Goldenballs loves his honey making David Beckham's beehives David Beckham got the bug (pardon the pun) in 2020 when he acquired his first beehive. Since then he's grown his collection and we've seen him don his protective outfit and get stuck into honey collection plenty of times online. The star even has his own range of honey-based snacks, and the brand's website reads: "My love of beekeeping and making my own honey began as a hobby and quickly grew into a passion. I built the hives with my sons, learned how to care for the bees, and mastered the art of harvesting one of nature’s most powerful superfoods."



© Getty Images From the beyhive to beehives Beyonce's beehives We've all got the same 24 hours in the day as Beyonce, and it turns out she spends some of hers, beekeeping! During an interview with Vogue in 2020, she made the surprising revelation: "I know it's random, but I have two beehives. Real ones," she shared. "I've had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees, and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year." The mum-of-three continued: "I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties."

Royal beehives

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Charles has a true love of bees King Charles' beehives I've written alot about King Charles during my five years at HELLO! and he makes no secret of his love for the environment, and appreciating wildlife is a big part of that. Buckingham Palace is home to four beehives and Clarence House is home to two beehives. They tend to produce around 300 jars of honey each year for use in the royal kitchens.



© Getty Images Camilla's private home also has beehives Queen Camilla's beehives As well as His Majesty's collection, his wife Queen Camilla has her own beehives at her private estate in Wiltshire. The royal family's website explains that she is a "keen beekeeper" and that she "produces her own honey at home in Wiltshire which is sold at Fortnum & Mason to raise money for charity".



© Matt Porteous Princess Kate looked at ease with the bees Princess Kate's beehives To celebrate World Bee Day in 2023, Princess Kate shared a photograph of herself at her Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, getting stuck into collecting at her own beehives, dressed in a full beekeeper suit. She smiled through the netted face covering while confidently handling the bees and their honey.

