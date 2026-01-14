King Charles' secret 17th-Century Cotswolds farmhouse he doesn't even live in

It is no secret that His Majesty King Charles III adores his Highgrove Estate with its award-winning gardens, an abundance of homegrown produce and the most magnificent, homely décor, but did you know that there's a special converted farmhouse on the site that nobody lives in?

Instead of being a functioning home, Barley Court has been transformed into studios and workshops, and it is where The King's Foundation runs their classes and courses. It's a creative hub with everything from woodwork to textiles, with a major focus on keeping traditional crafts alive.

Fresh pictures of the building, inside and out, have been posted on the The King's Foundation Instagram page. It shows that the brick-build has a wooden porch as well as a wishing well outside. Inside, the rooms have painted brick walls and traditional ceiling beams. "Our craft programmes are in full flow at The King's Foundation's education workshops at Highgrove Gardens," read part of the caption.

© Getty Images Dumfries House is set on a 2,000-acre estate

The King's Foundation's headquarters are located at Dumfries House though, a property Charles saved by Charles in 2007. In 2010, thanks to charitable donations the foundation began to restore the interiors of the property.

Highgrove's secret sanctuary

© PA Images via Getty Images Highgrove is an impressive estate

The monarch's impressive Highgrove Estate in Tetbury has another secret space, but this one is much more private. Within the grounds, there is reported to be a small secret chapel that His Majesty uses for private contemplation. Royal author, Robert Hardman, revealed in his book, Charles III. Robert writes: "In good times and bad, as both the Prince of Wales and now as King, he likes to retreat to his 'sanctuary', his tiny chapel in the grounds of Highgrove, to gather his thoughts." When Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died, he took time to find solace at his Gloucestershire retreat, so it’s possible that the monarch used this private space to reflect.

Ray Mill House, owned by Camilla

The King has owned Highgrove since 1980 and regularly escapes to his countryside abode with his wife Queen Camilla. However, she actually has her own country escape just down the road. Camilla still owns Ray Mill House, a place she bought after the breakdown of her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1994. She lived there between 1996 and 2003, and now keeps it as a country base for when required. It even served as the backdrop for her 75th birthday portraits shot by the Princess of Wales, and this decision to have them taken there shows her love for it.