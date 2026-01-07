Prince Harry not expected to meet father King Charles during UK visit

Prince Harry will be touching down in the UK later this month as he is set to attend the High Court in London for his legal battle against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL). While many royal fans could be hoping for another royal reunion, it is looking unlikely that Harry will meet up with his father, the King, during his trip.

Sources have said that King Charles does not wish to be linked to any court proceedings, and this is likely to be why no family arrangements will be made during this very specific UK visit.

© Getty Prince Harry will be back in the UK to be in court

What is Prince Harry's legal case?

Prince Harry is one of the high-profile witnesses giving evidence in the case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) regarding privacy breeches. Sir Elton John is also believed to be called up to testify. There are claims around the use of covert private investigators and listening devices.

Harry has already had one legal success with the Duke being awarded £140,600 after bringing a High Court phone hacking claim against Mirror Group Newspapers.

© Getty Images Prince Harry pictured in London outside court

He is also in talks with the UK government around his security when in the country. In December 2023, Harry told the High Court in an emotional statement: "The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US. That cannot happen if it's not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil."

Harry and Charles' face-to-face meeting in September

The father-and-son duo last met in person in September 2025, after having not seen each other for 19 months. During the long-awaited reunion that lasted 54 minutes at Clarence House, London, the pair sat down for a private tea.

The meeting had been "under consideration" for some time, HELLO! understands, and a window left clear in both men's diaries, but neither side would be drawn in advance on whether it would happen.

© Getty Images Prince Harry arrives at Clarence House to see his father the King for the first time in 19 months

At the time, a source close to Harry said: "He would like a relationship with his father. There's no doubt about that.

"I don't think he's completely dropped the idea of feeling that he has been wronged in certain ways by the institution, but he would rather the opportunity for reconciliation. With the passing of time, everything softens, especially when close family members are ill; that focuses the mind somewhat.

"He's willing to be a bit more at peace with things, rather than battling constantly. It's taken its toll."

Robert Hardman also told HELLO!: "Certainly, he will be happy that it has happened. I'm sure he would love to see Harry more, and, of course, his grandchildren.

"I think it's encouraging that they’ve gone from 'no speaks' to a face-to-face meeting, but any longer-term solution would need to be discussed with Prince William as well, and that situation seems to be moving at a very different pace."