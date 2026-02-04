Bruce Springsteen's 400-acre home minutes away from shocking crime

The iconic Bruce Springsteen, 76, was born in Long Branch New Jersey and since 1994, he's called the nearby town of Colts Neck, home. Bruce adores his 400-acre home, where he spends much of his time, but his neighbourhood was shaken by a horrific crime in 2018, and the ripples are still felt today as new details of the Caneiro murder are revealed in court. Read on for all the details…

It is alleged that Colts Neck resident Paul Caneiro killed his brother, Keith Caneiro, along with his wife, Jennifer, and their two children, Jesse, 11 and Sofia, eight, before starting a fire at their home.

© WireImage Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen live in Colts Neck

It is presented that the murders could have been motivated by financial gain. An investigation revealed that Paul and Keith were business partners. The day before the murders, Keith had emailed Paul about missing money from the business accounts. Paul has remained in jail, without bail, since 21 November 2018, when he was arrested. The trial is being carried out by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc Lemieux. It commenced on 12 January and could last over two months.

Bruce Springsteen's estate

The Caneiro family home is the epicentre of the heartache of this incident, and Bruce's sanctuary with his longtime wife Patti Scialfa is just minutes away. He created the most amazing life for he, his wife and three children, who are now all in their thirties.

In his autobiography Born to Run, the "Born in the USA" singer first wrote about seeing and desiring the property when he was in his 30s. "I'd always wanted some land near my hometown," he began.

© Getty Images Bruce Springsteen pictured at his home in Colts Neck, New Jersey

"A piece came up that I'd biked past since my thirties. I'd looked down its beautiful lane and often thought… someday. The woman who owned it was an artist, and she lived there until she died. It came up for sale. Patti and I looked at it for a long time and then we bought it." Their home is a horse farm, and the entire family has a passion for horses, so their days are spent riding and caring for the animals.

Bruce's daughter, Jessica Springsteen, who is an olympic equestrian who uses her father's estate to train - making it a place of work as well as a family home.

House prices in New Jersey

© Instagram Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa go for a horseback ride on their farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey, shared on Instagram

Colts Neck is considered one of the most beautiful pockets of Jersey with vineyards, orchards and nature reserves. It is also well known for its equestrian facilities as well as its affluent residents. According to Zillow stats, average house prices in the state of New Jersey sat at $323,213 in 2017 and climbed to $562,460 in 2025. Bruce has previously parted ways with a smaller farm in the same area, and the property sold for over $27 million, so we can only imagine what his main residence is worth.