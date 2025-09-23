Bruce Springsteen's good news as he turns 76

American singing icon, Bruce Springsteen, turned 76 on Tuesday. As well as another trip around the sun, there's more reason to celebrate and that's all thanks to his incredible home. The star, who was born in New Jersey, lives there today and his 400-acre horse farm home will be leaving him grinning from ear to ear thanks to the fact its skyrocketed in value.

According to Zillow stats, average house prices in the state sat at 323,213 in 2017 and are now at 562,460 in 2025. Bruce, however, first bought this home in the 1990s, when he moved back home from California, so we're sure that his profit will be even more eye watering. In 2021, he parted ways with a smaller farm in the same area and the property sold for over $27 million!

© Instagram Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa go for a horseback ride on their farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey, shared on Instagram

In his autobiography Born to Run, the star first wrote about seeing and desiring the property when he was in his 30s. "I'd always wanted some land near my home town. A piece came up that I'd biked past since my thirties. I'd looked down its beautiful lane and often thought… someday. The woman who owned it was an artist and she lived there until she died. It came up for sale. Patti and I looked at it for a long time and then we bought it."

© Instagram Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa pose for a photo on a bench on their farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey, shared on Instagram

The estate is located in Colts Neck, which is considered one of the most desirable and luxurious pockets of Jersey. It's classed as a township and TripAdvisor highlights orchards, vineyards and nature walks as some of the top things to do in the area.

The place is also renowned for its champion equestrians and elite stables, and the Springsteen family are big fans. Bruce and Patti Scialfa's daughter Jessica discovered her love for horses at their farm, and now she's a pro. She has represented the United States Equestrian Team on the international level several times. A top-tier show jumper, she was a member of Team U.S.A. for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo and won a silver medal in the Team Jumping event, alongside several other ribbons and prizes over her career.

© Getty Images Jessica Springsteen during the $74,000 CaptiveOne Advisors 1.50m Classic of the 2023 Winter Equestrian Festival on January 29, 2023 at Wellington International in Wellington, Florida

Speaking about his daughter's talents, he said: "After you have been to so many shows year after year, you realize how difficult it is and what an achievement it is. You also realize how good the other riders are and how much work has gone into it."

He added: "You see a culmination of 13 years of riding come down to 1 minute and 30 seconds. That is a tough lesson in life. Musicians always get to sing it again; riders get one shot."



As well as Jessica, Bruce has sons Evan and Samuel. Born July 25, 1990, Evan took after his parents and became a musician. Born on January 5, 1994, Samuel hasn't gone down the showbiz route; instead, he's a firefighter.