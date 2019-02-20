﻿
Mary-Kate Olsen's former New York homes are for sale for £12.3million

The fashion designer used to live in the stylish townhouses with husband Olivier Sarkozy

Mary Kate Olsen townhouse living room
The Olsen twins are notoriously private, but now fans can get a peek at where Mary-Kate Olsen used to live in Manhattan with her husband Olivier Sarkozy. The actress-turned-fashion designer owned not one, but two, neighbouring townhouses in the East Village, but has since moved to the exclusive Turtle Bay neighbourhood, close to landmarks including the United Nations building and Grand Central Terminal.

Mary Kate's former homes are being sold individually by Warbur Realty at £5.9million and £6.4million, while there is also the option to buy both together to create one huge Manhattan mansion. Both properties are just as chic as you might expect, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering unparalleled views across Greenwich Village. They even have a private terrace with an al fresco seating area. Scroll through the gallery to see more…

Photo: Rich Caplan

Mary Kate Olsen New York townhouse kitchen
The kitchen and dining room combines modern and rustic touches, with sleek white fitted cupboards and worktops, a double fridge-freezer and island unit. It is open plan with the dining area, which has been furnished with a long wooden table and has double doors leading out onto the terrace.

Photo: Rich Caplan

Mary Kate Olsen New York townhouse parlour
How beautiful is this parlour in the second of Mary-Kate's townhouses? Filled with natural light thanks to two floor-to-ceiling windows, the room is ideal for entertaining, with plenty of space for guests and lots of character throughout.

Photo: Michael Weinstein

Mary-Kate Olsen house entrance
The property has wooden flooring throughout, with antique rugs adding splashes of print and colour. The owners have also kept a light colour scheme in the home, with white walls, wooden furnishings and gold decorative accents.

Photo: Michael Weinstein

Mary-Kate Olsen New York townhouse
The exposed brick wall and wooden beams across the ceilings add to the charm of this dining area, which has two sets of double doors leading out into the garden and private terrace.

Photo: Michael Weinstein

Mary-Kate Olsen townhouse dining room
All of the rooms are spacious with high ceilings, and period features such as traditional fireplaces, including in the bedroom.

Photo: Michael Weinstein

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

