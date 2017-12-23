﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Inside James Corden's £7.5m mansion as he brings The Late, Late Show to the UK

Wow!

...
Inside James Corden's £7.5m mansion as he brings The Late, Late Show to the UK
You're reading

Inside James Corden's £7.5m mansion as he brings The Late, Late Show to the UK

1/8
Next

Duchess Kate has never looked happier - see the best pictures
1-James-Corden-Brentwood-house
1/8

James Corden is currently back in the UK with a series of special episodes of The Late, Late Show, but he now calls Los Angeles his home after relocating Stateside when he landed the role in 2015. And it’s easy to see why he’s embraced the Californian lifestyle, as James and his wife Julia Carey share a beautiful £7.5million mansion in the star-studded neighbourhood of Los Angeles with their three young children.

The Gavin and Stacey star moved into the property shortly before Christmas in 2017, after purchasing it from another TV big shot – Modern Family creator Steve Levitan, who bought the property for around £1.17million in 1996.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home spans 8,609 square feet, and is located on a sprawling 20,000 square foot estate complete with rolling lawns, a swimming pool and spa, plus a fire pit and barbeque area – ideal for hosting James' celebrity friends. Click through the gallery to see more of James’ home…

Photo: Trulia

2-James-Corden-Brentwood-house
2/8

The home has a pristinely-furnished living room with a traditional open fireplace and grand piano. Large windows allow plenty of sunlight in, while double doors lead out onto an outdoor terrace and seating area. The living room is currently decorated with white walls and traditional wooden flooring, with floor-to-ceiling length blue curtains to add a pop of colour.

Photo: Trulia

STORY: James Corden reveals why Gavin and Stacey is returning for Christmas

3-James-Corden-Brentwood-house
3/8

There is another more formal family room and dining room on the ground floor, which joins on to the large chef's kitchen. The room is decorated in a similar colour scheme to the living room, and has a large patterned rug on the floor, and plush neutral sofas with velvet throw cushions.

Photo: Trulia

4-James-Corden-Brentwood-house
4/8

James and Julia will have plenty of space to prepare meals for their growing brood; the huge chef's kitchen is fitted with numerous white wooden cabinets, state-of-the-art appliances and a central island unit with two stools. As well as having a dining table within the kitchen, there is an additional dining table in the family room.

Photo: Trulia

GALLERY: 28 of the most beautiful celebrity living rooms

5-James-Corden-Brentwood-house
5/8

We'd love to be a fly on the wall at one of James' dinner parties! The 39-year-old will be able to host his famous talk show guests, including Miley Cyrus, Will Smith and Adele for dinner in this formal dining room, which is furnished with a dining table and seating for ten people.

Photo: Trulia

6-James-Corden-Brentwood-house
6/8

There are eight bathrooms in James' new home, including this spacious suite that is fitted with white marble tiling, a large bathtub and separate glass enclosed shower cubicle. A large bay window keeps the room light and airy, and overlooks the home's sprawling private garden.

Photo: Trulia

7-James-Corden-Brentwood-house
7/8

James' new home features a basement media room and gym which opens out onto the huge gardens. A great place for James to unwind or come up with ideas for his popular talk show, the room is fitted with a large flat screen TV and leather armchairs, two bar tables and a snooker table.

Photo: Trulia

8-James-Corden-Brentwood-house
8/8

The property is located behind gates within beautiful grounds, featuring pristine gardens, an outdoor swimming pool and spa, along with a fire pit and built-in barbecue. The perfect spot for entertaining, and for James and Julia's children to play in. We can see why he decided to snap it up!

Photo: Trulia

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...