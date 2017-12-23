Inside James Corden's £7.5m mansion as he brings The Late, Late Show to the UK

James Corden is currently back in the UK with a series of special episodes of The Late, Late Show, but he now calls Los Angeles his home after relocating Stateside when he landed the role in 2015. And it’s easy to see why he’s embraced the Californian lifestyle, as James and his wife Julia Carey share a beautiful £7.5million mansion in the star-studded neighbourhood of Los Angeles with their three young children.
The Gavin and Stacey star moved into the property shortly before Christmas in 2017, after purchasing it from another TV big shot – Modern Family creator Steve Levitan, who bought the property for around £1.17million in 1996.
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home spans 8,609 square feet, and is located on a sprawling 20,000 square foot estate complete with rolling lawns, a swimming pool and spa, plus a fire pit and barbeque area – ideal for hosting James' celebrity friends. Click through the gallery to see more of James’ home…
Photo: Trulia